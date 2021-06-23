Cancel
Asian Elephants Do More Than Just Trumpet- They Buzz Their Lips To Squeak

By University of Vienna
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — The animals' sound production does not only come from the trunk. Communication is crucial for elephants that live in complex multi-tiered social systems. Apart from their iconic trumpets uttered through the trunk, Asian elephants also produce species-specific squeaks by buzzing their lips. This demonstrates once again the elephant’s flexibility in sound production. These results are presented in a publication in "BMC Biology" by behavioural biologist Veronika Beeck from the University of Vienna and colleagues.

