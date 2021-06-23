Asian Elephants Do More Than Just Trumpet- They Buzz Their Lips To Squeak

As I sat relaxing in my pyjamas, catching up on The Great British Bake Off on a Wednesday evening, I heard an email alert ping from my laptop. I looked over at my makeshift desk – our dining table in the days before Covid-19 – and sighed. Further alerts followed, and despite having already worked a long, exhausting day as a shifting freelancer on a national publication, I got up from the sofa and sat down at my desk to read the emails. My boyfriend rolled his eyes and started his almost daily, “you should keep your laptop closed in the evenings” speech, but the anxiety of being the only one on the team to not reply was too much for me to ignore them. Even when I’d tried putting my laptop away I’d found myself constantly refreshing emails on my mobile, knowing that my editor’s preferred time to send emails (with questions), was between 8pm and 10pm.