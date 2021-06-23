⚾Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. On June 3, MLB informed owners of a crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. From that day forward, we saw league-wide spin rates begin to drop. Pitchers began to complain about not using substances. On June 16, MLB announced that pitchers would receive a 10 game suspension if found doctoring the ball. It became clear very fast that nearly every pitcher used some substance to enhance grip, whether the intention was the increased spin rates or not. For this edition of “Statcast Standouts,” we will take a look at several pitchers who have seen a significant change in spin rates and whether that has impacted their performance.