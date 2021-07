I’m sure you’re all very aware at this point of the Sixers’ epic collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If you have the feeling that this one is going to hurt for a while, you’re absolutely right. The collapse in this series may be the worst in the history of Philadelphia sports, and it will certainly bring change to the organization in some capacity. Will one of the Sixers’ big three be traded? What will happen to free agents like Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz? There are a million questions right now and very few answers, but there are certainly some goals going into the offseason that the Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and the rest of the front office need to focus on over the coming months. With that in mind, here is what I think the to-do list should be for the Sixers as they enter what could be a tumultuous summer.