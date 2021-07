CRAWFORD COUNTY– A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced Wednesday by Crawford County District Court Judge Jennifer Brunetti to 184 months for reckless second-degree murder, and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.