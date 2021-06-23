O-Zone: Quite a list

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF: This free-agency period, the Jaguars chose to stay away from high-priced free agents and focus on more affordable options. Many would agree with this approach of fiscal responsibility, but I'm going to play devil's advocate because that's what I do. Due to special circumstances related to COVID-19, the salary cap did not increase as normal. Many teams had some tough decisions to make to remain under the cap, which led to an increased number of high-caliber talent hitting the market. The Jaguars had more cap space than any team and were in position "stock the shelves" with talent and make a run this year. Instead, they did not go "all in," which says to me the team does not believe it can win the division or make the playoffs. If the team is competing at the end of the season and falls just short of the playoffs, one might reason that a more aggressive approach in free agency might have made all the difference. Thoughts?