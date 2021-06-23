Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

O-Zone: Quite a list

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Oz, I just read former University of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney is off to a rough start for the New York Giants. Did the Jags get the best here? Toney is missing camps. Press is pushing buyer's remorse already, dang. Jaguars Head...

www.jaguars.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#University Of Florida#American Football#The New York Giants#Jaguars Head Coach#Nflpa#Urban#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Different days

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF, I sure hope the Jags can kickstart wide receiver Laquon Treadwell's rise to meet his potential. Just curious, is inviting tryout players to camps how teams circumvent addition to the 90-man rosters during these camps? What would happen if a tryout player injured a roster player?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Slow uptake

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Seriously, Zone. Shoot it to me straight. I've gotten excited about this team every offseason for a decade only to set myself up for heartache and disappointment year after year. I'm excited again. Is this year going to be different? For real this time?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Wait 'till next year

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Looking at how the roster is shaping up, looking at the schedule and looking at how Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer is approaching the season, my expectations are high. Or perhaps I should say my hopes are high. My hopes are at least 10-7, a conference title and a run deep into the playoffs. My expectations are for six-to-seven wins. I like what I see so far, but ... we still do not have a true receiving threat at tight end. Our offensive tackles have yet to prove they can be effective pass-blockers. Our defensive line, albeit improved, still must show it can stop the run. Our revamped secondary looks good on paper – but stats do not win games. What is your (way too early) opinion on the strengths and weakness of our opening day roster?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone Podcast: Brian Schottenheimer

ACKSONVILLE – This hasn't been an easy five months. But the time since joining the Jaguars absolutely has been productive for Brian Schottenheimer – and that time has been eventful, too. "We've gotten so much covered; it's been a whirlwind for sure," he said. Schottenheimer, hired in January as the...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Glory days

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Was your answer about Indianapolis just a homer answer or do you really think it's "not even close" to Jacksonville as a football town? Why is that?. Because I've lived in both places. Indianapolis and its surrounding communities are fine places. I lived...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Message received

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF: This free-agency period, the Jaguars chose to stay away from high-priced free agents and focus on more affordable options. Many would agree with this approach of fiscal responsibility, but I'm going to play devil's advocate because that's what I do. Due to special circumstances related to COVID-19, the salary cap did not increase as normal. Many teams had some tough decisions to make to remain under the cap, which led to an increased number of high-caliber talent hitting the market. The Jaguars had more cap space than any team and were in position "stock the shelves" with talent and make a run this year. Instead, they did not go "all in," which says to me the team does not believe it can win the division or make the playoffs. If the team is competing at the end of the season and falls just short of the playoffs, one might reason that a more aggressive approach in free agency might have made all the difference. Thoughts?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Just lovely

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF, I have a quick, preemptive Public Service Announcement for all those out there already handwringing over the Lawrence contract: There are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty as the real thing. The Jaguars indeed have yet to sign...
NFLYardbarker

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
NFLYardbarker

Homegrown O-Line on the Horizon?

This new regime in charge of the Miami Dolphins has been serious about trying to find a long-term solution for the offensive line. The proof comes in the fact that since Chris Grier and Brian Flores has served as GM/coach combo in 2019, the Dolphins have spent seven draft picks on offensive linemen, including four in the first three rounds.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone Podcast: Joe Cullen

JACKSONVILLE – Joe Cullen sees a lot of good happening right now. "We've had a great offseason," he said. Cullen, a longtime NFL defensive line coach in his first season as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, said that's true for a number of reasons – with the first being a new direction for the coaching staff, organization and players under Head Coach Urban Meyer.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Soon enough

JACKSONVILLE – The Dead Zone officially is upon us, I suppose. We'll get through it. Or we won't. It's whatever. John - there seems to be a lot of interest in this topic (for some reason), but how would you rank the following teams from best to worst: 1, 2020 Jaguars (1-15); 2, 2019 Cincinnati Bungles (2-14); 3, 2018 Arizona Cardinals (3-13); 4, 2017 Cleveland Browns (0-16) 5, 2016 Cleveland Browns (1-15)?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 most overrated players going into the 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL Season is approaching and it’s bound to be a great one. With so many emerging stars in the league paired with established stars, the NFL is set to have an enticing season and future. The talent level in the league will be unreal, but there are always overrated players.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The 'S' Zone

The latest on Penn State recruiting, including a new 247Sports Crystal Ball pick, heading into the final weekend of June visits.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Widest of margins

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Can you give us some background on Walker Little? It seems like there are more than just you really high on Little. It comes out of nowhere for us fans because we aren't around NFL circles and he didn't even play last year. I know that fans not hearing about someone means nothing at all. I'm curious as to how Walker Little rose so high in NFL insiders' opinions given that he didn't play last year. I'm not doubting he can play; I don't know. Was it his family talking him up, does he work out with NFL players or trainers? Suggesting that he could come in and compete and possibly take a starting left tackle job as a rookie indicates to me that he's real good, maybe a very high draft pick under "normal" circumstances. Is he a beast in the weight room?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Disregard

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O, when you say a certain player or squad by coaches' definition has the ability to play better, what it really sounds like is said player or squad just went through the motions to pick up a paycheck with least amount of enthusiasm required. It's real; we both know that (unnamed star was an example). I've worked for bosses I despised, but continually produced as a testament to my value and pride receiving my overtime paycheck. Where does the coach fit in these dynamics?
NFLGamespot

All 32 Madden NFL 22 Home Field Advantages Revealed

EA has announced that in Madden NFL 22, all 32 teams will have unique home field advantage bonuses, giving the home team a slight boost. EA shared all of the bonuses on Twitter, detailing the wide variety of advantages, ranging from increased momentum gain to opponents having a shorter punt distance.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 underrated sleepers on the Rams roster heading into 2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to potentially be one of the best teams in the league in 2021. The trade for Matthew Stafford gives this team a prolific quarterback that gives them an edge in the NFC West. Couple that with their impressive receiving group and stellar defense, we could be looking at a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles.