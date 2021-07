AC Milan are hoping to raise some funds having already spent more than any other Italian club on the market, according to a report. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes that Milan are now thinking about making cash through sales to replenish the available budget and bring more signings in. While Mattia Caldara, Andrea Conti and Samu Castillejo are obviously on the list of those who can be sold, other players are attracting interest too.