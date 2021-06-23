Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Transgender medicine - what care looks like, who seeks it out and what's still unknown: 3 essential reads

By Daniel Merino
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Transgender people continue to be the focus of political culture wars in the U.S. In the spring of 2021, lawmakers in many states sought to limit or ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. The laws proposed – and in some cases passed – were written to have a direct effect on transgender people’s ability to access physical and mental health care.

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Gender#Transgender Health Care#Boston Medical Center#Michigan State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Society
Related
Societyatlantanews.net

What's behind the rising profile of transgender kids? 3 essential reads

Why are trans youth more visible these days? Is it due to more widespread acceptance, or more media coverage? Just how many trans kids are there?. There seem to be few clear-cut answers. But after talking with a number of scholars who study transgender youth - and editing articles written by them - I learned that the history of trans kids and some ongoing research can shed some light on how the U.S. got to this moment.
Mental Healthgoodmorningamerica.com

What it's really like as a transgender person to get medical care

When Alex Freeman, 22, a member of the transgender community, seeks medical care, he immediately braces himself for confusion, questioning or potentially life-endangering mistakes. While undergoing top surgery two years ago, Freeman, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, said he was misidentified as a cisgender man, even though he was in...
Family RelationshipsGreenwichTime

Far more adults don't want children than previously thought

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jennifer Watling Neal, Michigan State University and Zachary Neal, Michigan State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Fertility rates in the United States have plunged to record lows, and this could be related to the fact that...
Educationwvik.org

What Will Return to In-Person Learning Look Like ?

Thursday afternoon, the board of education will discuss what the return to normal classes might look like. Superintendent Jay Morrow says their new school year begins in about five weeks, and he's trying to be patient, waiting for guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Basically we need guidance...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What does a seizure look like?

While many epileptic seizures involve shaking or twitching in a person who does not seem responsive, there are many different types of seizures. They all look different. The way a seizure appears depends on the areas and amount of the brain involved. The most common types of seizures, and what...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthywomen.org

What It’s Like to Care for a Child With Severe Eczema

When our daughter Tilly was 5 months old, my husband and I noticed a rash on her face and neck. She was obviously itchy and pretty cranky about it, so we took her to her pediatrician. After a long process that involved changing everything from detergents to my diet (because I was breastfeeding), as well as a trip to a dermatologist, we were referred to an allergist.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Shingles Looks Like

Shingles is an outbreak of a rash or blisters on the skin caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox—the varicella-zoster virus. However, the two conditions are distinctly different. Chickenpox is the primary infection from the varicella-zoster virus. It produces an uncomfortable, itchy rash, with symptoms such as fever, headache,...
HealthGreenwichTime

State poised to become first to pilot drug injection sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is poised to become the first state to authorize so-called harm reduction centers where people dealing with addiction can take heroin and other illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals. Legislation cleared the state General Assembly Thursday creating a two-year pilot program for...
PharmaceuticalsGreenwichTime

Health department lists conditions for medical marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health has compiled a preliminary list of health conditions that will be covered by the state's medical marijuana program. The list includes AIDS, HIV, Lou Gehrig's disease, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder and cancer associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Health workers must get fingerprinted or will lose jobs

Health care workers across the state who were hired during the pandemic must be terminated if they aren't fingerprinted for state-mandated background checks before July 20, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning in urgent memos being sent to nursing homes, home health agencies, chronic disease hospitals and other health care entities.
HealthGreenwichTime

Experiencing Burnout? Here's How to Fix It.

According to a survey done by Indeed that included 1,500 U.S. workers, burnout is on the rise. Over half (52%) of survey respondents are experiencing burnout in 2021 — up from the 43% who said the same in Indeed's pre-Covid-19 survey. Baby Boomers show a 7% increase in burnout and Gen-Xers about a 14% jump from last year.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.