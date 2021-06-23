Transgender medicine - what care looks like, who seeks it out and what's still unknown: 3 essential reads
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Transgender people continue to be the focus of political culture wars in the U.S. In the spring of 2021, lawmakers in many states sought to limit or ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. The laws proposed – and in some cases passed – were written to have a direct effect on transgender people’s ability to access physical and mental health care.www.greenwichtime.com