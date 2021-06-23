Can Justin Herbert Take the Next Step?
“With the 6th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select…Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon!” These words will shape the Chargers’ future for years to come. At the time, analysts and fans alike were unsure of the selection. Herbert, as a prospect, was a mixed bag. With a massive frame of 6-foot-6 and236 pounds, Herbert certainly had an ideal size for a franchise quarterback. He also had a cannon of an arm, being able to launch 60 yard passes with ease.thegamehaus.com