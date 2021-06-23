Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Justin Herbert Take the Next Step?

By Tim Callahan
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“With the 6th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select…Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon!” These words will shape the Chargers’ future for years to come. At the time, analysts and fans alike were unsure of the selection. Herbert, as a prospect, was a mixed bag. With a massive frame of 6-foot-6 and236 pounds, Herbert certainly had an ideal size for a franchise quarterback. He also had a cannon of an arm, being able to launch 60 yard passes with ease.

thegamehaus.com
Community Policy
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
998
Followers
6K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Telesco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Los Angeles Chargers#The University Of Oregon#Ducks#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chargers want Justin Herbert to be more like Aaron Rodgers

As Justin Herbert enters his second NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers expect a MVP jump for 2021 . Brandon Staley might be the new head coach, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t rebuilding. Instead, Tom Telesco approached the offseason with intentions to build around second-year quarterback Justin Herbert on a rookie deal.
NFLCBS Sports

Justin Herbert excited to take on more responsibility within Chargers offense under new OC Joe Lombardi

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the NFL by storm during his rookie season and that burst onto the scene has many excited for what's to come as he enters his sophomore campaign in 2021. As he continues to prepare for that next step in what is billed to be a promising pro career, Herbert will be spending the summer months getting situated inside a new offense led by Joe Lombardi, who was hired as the new offensive coordinator in January.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The Fantasy Case Against Justin Herbert: Sophomore Slump or Surge?

The summer is here, meaning we're getting closer to the start of fantasy football drafts. Success in those drafts will come from landing terrific bargains in the middle to late rounds while avoiding players who could see their numbers decline compared to 2020. However, that latter exercise isn't easy, especially in the case of players who are among the elite at their position or are coming off breakout seasons in the stat sheets.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Justin Herbert Reacts To Chargers’ New Offensive System

With Brandon Staley taking over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this year, QB Justin Herbert has to learn a new offensive system for the second year in a row. So how does he feel about his new offense?. In a recent media appearance, Herbert seemed excited for...
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Staley envisions Justin Herbert evolving into a coach on the field

After a historic rookie season, the Los Angeles Chargers are all-in on Justin Herbert being the franchise's immediate and long-term future. With that decision came the hiring of new head coach Brandon Staley who told the media he envisions Herbert taking another step as a sophomore professional signal caller. To do so, however, the Ducks product needs to become the equivalent of a coach on the field.
NFL247Sports

Austin Ekeler confident Justin Herbert can compete with Patrick Mahomes

After quarterback Justin Herbert won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping there’s more of that to come in 2021. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is certainly excited about getting back on the field with Herbert. In an appearance on the...
NFLchargers

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

Not only is quarterback Justin Herbert learning a new offense this offseason, he's doing so while practicing against a puzzling defense. Head coach Brandon Staley spoke after last week's minicamp about the process they've gone through together this offseason – a process that has pushed the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year to improve all aspects of his game entering season two.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chargers Have New Goal For Justin Herbert This Season

After an incredible rookie season from Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, the team’s expectations for him have changed. Speaking to SI’s Albert Breer, Chargers first-year head coach Brandon Staley said that the next step in Herbert’s development will be turning him into a coach-level player on the field. To that end, he wants Herbert to be able to operate independently, without waiting for a coach to tell him what to do.
NFLchargers

Fantasy Football: Where to Draft Justin Herbert and Co. In 2021

Chris Hayre is joined by DIRECTV's James Koh on a new episode of "Chargers Weekly." Among the topics: where to select quarterback Justin Herbert in your fantasy football drafts (3:30), running back Austin Ekeler's potential in a new offense (9:16), the first Bolts player off the board, and more. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network.
NFLchargers

Brandon Staley on Wanting the Offense to "Run Through Justin Herbert"

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley recently joined “The Athletic Football Show” with Robert Mays and discussed a wide range of topics like his football philosophy and what he's implementing on the Bolts. Staley, who calls himself a "quarterback coaching defense," has had great success on that side of the ball....
NFLUSA Today

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert debate gets some fresh arguments

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are forever linked. Both Burrow and Herbert broke out as rookies, securing both franchises long-term options under center with massive upside. But whether a team would choose Burrow or Herbert if given the choice is hard to say,...
NFLYardbarker

Chris Simms compares Zach Wilson to Justin Herbert

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-round pick Chris Simms has become known for his supremely unique quarterback opinions during his post-NFL career as an analyst. Some of his recent bold takes include ranking Josh Allen as the league’s No. 2 quarterback ahead of third-ranked Aaron Rodgers going into 2021 and projecting Ohio State prospect Justin Fields at the No. 32 slot in his final 2021 mock draft.