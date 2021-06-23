Coming back twice: Superiorland’s Coldwell Banker-Craig Heinonen rallies to defeat Marquette County Mavericks, 5-4
NEGAUNEE — On a strangely cool late June night that was more typical of football season, two Superiorland League teams put on a good show for the fans who came out to watch. The Marquette County Mavericks jumped out to a three-run lead, but Coldwell Banker-Craig Heinonen gradually chipped away at its deficit before eventually emerging with a 5-4 win at the Irontown Field on Monday.