The tight end landscape could be more accurately described as a desert. Since the position requires the player not only to catch passes, but to block as well, the job requirement list demands only the most athletic players. While being a good tight end is a tough and thankless job, being a good fantasy tight end is almost impossible. Due to the top-heavy nature of the position, the tight end rankings will be done a little differently. Players will be sorted into tiers to better reflect the value they bring to the table. Without further adieu, here the 2021 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings. (Note: these rankings are best used for PPR leagues and will be updated up until the season starts).