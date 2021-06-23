Seychelles looking to diversity economy beyond tourism post-COVID – minister

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Seychelles said on Wednesday it is looking to diversify its economy beyond its mainstay of tourism into areas such as fisheries after visitor numbers were battered by restrictions to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The Indian Ocean archipelago saw revenue from tourism plunge by 61%, a loss of $322 million last year, as tourist arrivals dropped by 70%. Authorities closed off the island nation early in the coronavirus pandemic to stem its spread.