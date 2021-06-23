Cancel
Only Chanel can make a necklace with an Airpods case that costs $2,675

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to update your tech lineup with the cutest offering from Virginie Viard’s Chanel‘s 2020 Metiers d’Art collection- the dreamy Chanel AirPods. The luxury label has officially launched the cases and necklaces that look adorable while being a perfectly beneficial accessory unlike the $5800 gold-colored Chanel water bottle with a flask bag. Getting back to the awesome Chanel AirPods, they come in a subtle and soothing cream white resin cover accentuated with a crystal-embellished CC logo at the front, making your friends and co-workers perfectly aware of your hi-fashion choices. Keeping up with current trends of wearing face masks with embellished chains, this set can be wrapped around the neck or worn crossbody with a fancy glass pearl and chain strap. Similarly, Chanel has crafted a metallic lambskin cover complete with a gold emblem and black chain strap. Rounding out the release is the AirPods necklace, a pearl accessory that holds one earbud on each side.

