Only Chanel can make a necklace with an Airpods case that costs $2,675

It’s time to update your tech lineup with the cutest offering from Virginie Viard’s Chanel‘s 2020 Metiers d’Art collection- the dreamy Chanel AirPods. The luxury label has officially launched the cases and necklaces that look adorable while being a perfectly beneficial accessory unlike the $5800 gold-colored Chanel water bottle with a flask bag. Getting back to the awesome Chanel AirPods, they come in a subtle and soothing cream white resin cover accentuated with a crystal-embellished CC logo at the front, making your friends and co-workers perfectly aware of your hi-fashion choices. Keeping up with current trends of wearing face masks with embellished chains, this set can be wrapped around the neck or worn crossbody with a fancy glass pearl and chain strap. Similarly, Chanel has crafted a metallic lambskin cover complete with a gold emblem and black chain strap. Rounding out the release is the AirPods necklace, a pearl accessory that holds one earbud on each side.