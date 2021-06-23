Cancel
Fitness

What to know about the 6-minute walk test

Medical News Today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6-minute walk test (6MWT) is an assessment that a doctor may use to determine a person’s exercise tolerance. It is a low risk test that measures how far a person can walk in 6 minutes. It may be useful for measuring the functional ability and fitness of people with certain health conditions.

