Three things to watch series preview: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Good news for Hawks fans on the injury front, Clint Capela is expected to play tonight in Milwaukee:. Capela left Game 4 after taking an elbow to the face, but it appears he is good to go tonight. There is still no update on Trae Young, and I expect that to be a game-time decision, so the Bucks are left guessing until tipoff. Clint Capela has had a good series after setting a new career-high in rebounds during the regular season, averaging 9.3 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting over 60% from the floor. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Capela defending Brook Lopez will be a big key to the game.