Three things to watch series preview: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Eastern Conference Finals are here… and this is not the matchup we expected. The fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks have arrived earlier than expected, with Trae Young making a leap and bringing John Collins and company along with him. They caught a break against an injured Joel Embiid, who faded late in games, but the Hawks also rose up to the challenge against the 76ers and made plays when it mattered, gaining confidence along the way.nba.nbcsports.com