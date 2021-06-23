Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3
Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.comicbook.com