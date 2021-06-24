Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCEWZ_0acvptdG00

Who have we got then? Well, in the red corner we have leader of the opposition Keir Starmer ready for a fight. In the blue corner, we have the Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his guard up.

Look, you know what this is – it’s PMQs . On and on the weekly shouting match goes and this week was no different with the politicians shouting about a recent review into rape conviction rates that showed convictions have fallen to a record low.

Last week, Boris Johnson delivered one of his worst performances in recent weeks , fumbling and mumbling rather than answering any questions at all. Did he do his homework this week?

Let’s look at the highlight reel:

“Let me return to the question that the Prime Minister hasn’t answered” - Starmer, 7/10

Starmer used this week to ask exclusively about this review. He can only ask six questions in total so does not usually focus on one theme. So, to ask the same question twice - the question being why prosecutions had fallen - is bold and confident.

“What would be good if we could have some support from the opposition for tougher sentences.” - Johnson, 3/10

We have raised again and again that asking an opposition leader for support during weekly scrutiny is wholly bizarre. Yet Johnson asked Starmer to praise the government three times during this edition of PMQs. Every week Starmer quite obviously ignores Johnson. When will the Prime Minister learn to end this ridiculous line of attack?

“The Prime Minister knows very well why we voted against his bill – precisely because it did more to protect statues than women” - Starmer, 8/10

Starmer had the perfect response to Johnson begging for support and said the proposed police, crime, sentencing and courts bill that caused controversy when it was introduced in March helped statues more than anyone.

The bill will give the police more powers to shut down protests and included a clause that means those caught defacing statues - something that has happened over the last year in protest of the celebration of problematic historical figures - could face up to ten years in prison.

Johnson was correct, however, in saying the bill proposes tougher sentences for perpetrators of sexual violence and even correctly identified the clauses in the bill that state that.

“What an appalling answer... victims of rape are being failed.” - Starmer, 9/10

Starmer, for his part, was right to retort that many cases don’t even make it to court and using a quote from the government’s own report was powerful.

In a letter signed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Attorney General Michael Ellis, they say: “These are trends of which we are deeply ashamed.

“Victims of rape are being failed. Thousands of victims have gone without justice.

“But this isn’t just about numbers - every instance involves a real person who has suffered a truly terrible crime.”

“No matter how much he wriggles and squirms, he can’t get away from the simple fact that on a three line whip, he got his party to vote against tougher sentences for serious sexual and violent offenders. That, Mr Speaker, is weak.” - Johnson, 1/10

There’s a saying Johnson should be made aware of. Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. To hear Johnson accusing someone else of wriggling and squirming raised our eyebrows, and as his voice rose he started to lose his temper, and his grip of the argument.

“He can always tell when he’s losing Mr Speaker.” - Starmer, 4/10

After Johnson came close to losing his temper, Starmer laughed and quipped back. We can only imagine how frustrated Johnson must have felt in that moment. Playground style teasing while discussing victims of sexual assault, though? Not the best form.

“We are helping them by getting our courts moving again and the fastest and most efficient way to do that is to get our country moving again which is what we are doing with the fastest vaccination rollout anywhere in Europe.

“They jabber, we jab; they dither, we deliver; they vacillate and we vaccinate.” - Johnson, 0/10

What a segue. Johnson masterfully managed to turn a conversation about victims of rape into a flag-waving celebration of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and it was as tasteless as it sounds. Then he launched into his usual PMQ-ending spiel about how he ‘gets things done’, then slammed himself down on his seat, clearly proud of himself.

But more observant viewers of PMQs might remember something Starmer said last week. What? Well he took a leaf out of Johnson’s playbook and said: “While the NHS was vaccinating, he was vacillating.”

It was quite the line, so good that Johnson has today taken the note, erased Starmer’s name from it, and given it a Boris Johnson stamp. We see you, Prime Minister.

The verdict

Johnson and Starmer had both done their homework this week. Talking about crime and prosecutions, Starmer was obviously in his element. Meanwhile, Johnson had some statistics at hand and used them to shut down Starmer whenever he could.

And there is no question that it was an important issue to hold the government to account on. Was it though, deeply uncomfortable to watch two men shout about female victims of sexual assault to score political points? Yes.

No winners this week, then. Though the speaker of the house Lindsay Hoyle gets a thumbs up from us for reminding our elected politicians that the issue was “emotive” and asking them to stop shouting.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#On And On#Uk#Home#Justice#Pmq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings’s disclosures are as embarrassing for Boris Johnson as they are for Matt Hancock

When Matt Hancock appeared before two select committees last week, he emerged largely unscathed after answering explosive allegations by Dominic Cummings that he repeatedly lied to cabinet colleagues and the public during the coronavirus pandemic.One reason was that Cummings had refused to provide the MPs with evidence to back up the claims he made to them two weeks earlier. Jeremy Hunt and Greg Clark, the two committee chairs, ruled that the allegations had not been substantiated in the absence of the back-up evidence Cummings had promised them.Today, Cummings has turned the tables on Hancock in an incendiary and characteristic 7,000-word...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson will announce to the public today ministers’ final decision on whether or not to delay the fourth and final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown, provisionally set for June 21. At a press conference this evening, the prime minister is expected to confirm that some coronavirus restrictions will remain in place in England beyond this date. He is reportedly planning to tell the nation that “one last heave” is necessary to get the nation over the line, set to last four weeks. Follow live: Boris Johnson to delay lockdown easing This means that most current Covid-19 rules...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Government’s ‘pathetic’ border policy responsible for delay ending lockdown, Keir Starmer says

The government's "pathetic" policy on border control is responsible for the expected delay to lifting the last lockdown regulations, Keir Starmer has said.Speaking on Monday ahead of Boris Johnson's announcement the Labour leader said the expected four-week extension to regulations was "the net result" of the prime minister's "pathetic approach".Addressing a radio phone-in Sir Keir lambasted the government for being slow to introduce hotel quarantine, allowing people travelling from high-risk and low-risk countries to mix at airports, and being slow to put India on the red list."Here we are, June 21 was supposed to be Freedom Day, and why...
U.K.kentlive.news

What time is Boris Johnson's lockdown lifting delay statement

Boris Johnson will announce the decision on the June 21 easing of restrictions at a press conference at 6pm on Monday evening, Downing Street has confirmed. The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Boris...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s regressive policies are leaving refugee children vulnerable

We’re celebrating Refugee Week this year in the shadow of some of the most regressive policies towards refugees in decades.Often, Refugee Week is when governments choose to announce more aid for the world’s refugees or commit to renewed international cooperation. But this year, we should be more concerned than ever about the future of the international consensus that saw the Refugee Convention signed into law 70 years ago.Boris Johnson’s “New Plan for Immigration” announced earlier this year aims to remove the rights of most of the refugees who currently qualify for protection here in Britain, denying them refugee status...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer hits out at Boris Johnson as Delta surge sees UK witness highest Covid rate in Europe

Labour leader Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson after a surge in the Delta variant saw the UK record the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Europe, according to a Oxford University-based research platform. Sir Keir told Mr Johnson the British people had done “their bit”, by following the rules and getting a vaccination. “But the prime minister squandered it by letting a new variant into the country that was not inevitable, “he said, “it was the consequence of his indecision."“We learned today that tragically once again the UK has the highest infection rate in Europe,” he...
InternetPosted by
Vice

‘WTF Do We Do?’: Read Boris Johnson's Wild Leaked COVID WhatsApps

An extraordinary series of private WhatsApp messages apparently from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been published by his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings. Screenshots of WhatsApp messages, published on a blog by Cummings, reveal private conversations between himself and senior political figures – including the Prime Minister – at the start of the COVID pandemic.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

'He's probably hungover': Twitter users poke fun at Boris Johnson who misspoke twice at Downing Street press conference - getting the new Freedom Day wrong and calling Britain a 'company'

Boris Johnson misspoke several times at tonight's press conference, referring to Britain as a 'company' and giving the wrong date for the new Freedom Day. The Prime Minister dramatically delayed the country's unlocking by another four weeks after scientists warned the Indian variant could be 80 per cent more infectious.
Entertainmentcumbriacrack.com

‘Kendal Calling’s fate lies in hands of Boris Johnson’

Organisers of Cumbria’s leading music festival said the fate of their event lay in the Government’s hands today. Kendal Calling, at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, will be held from July 29 to August 1. Coronavirus regulations are set to be relaxed on June 21, but Prime minister Boris Johnson...
TravelBBC

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on Covid policy and India travel ban

Boris Johnson has been asked at PMQs if his decision to keep UK borders open helped spread the Delta variant to the country. The prime minister said India went on the "red list" of restrictions on 23 April, ahead of the Covid variant being identified. And he claimed Sir Keir...
Economynewsbrig.com

Sir Keir Starmer calls for more talks to remove barriers to British bangers

A North Korean defector says going to Columbia University reminded her of the oppressive regime, saying she felt forced to ‘think the way they want you to think’. Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK and EU need to negotiate to remove trade barriers and avoid a trade war, and accused Boris Johnson of not having read or understood the Brexit treaty.
U.K.samfordcrimson.com

‘Hopeless Hancock a convenient scapegoat but Boris Johnson’s the real villain’

Get UK politics insight with our free daily email briefing straight to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.