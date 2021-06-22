Cancel
Religion

Spirit of Central set for June 30

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 16 days ago

Central United Methodist Church will host its 18th annual “Spirit of Central” on Wednesday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Davis Christian Life Center. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The meal is BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuits, coleslaw, fresh watermelon, and apple pie. Meals are $6 per adult and $3 per child. Each meal will be boxed in a to-go container for safety purposes.

