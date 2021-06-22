Spirit of Central set for June 30

We’re back – This is the word from the Winthrop Art Association as we move into post-covid events. We’re thrilled to share our art and artists and look forward local support. The Winthrop Art Association will return to Crest Avenue Park in Winthrop Highlands for ART in the Park Show & Sale on Saturday, June 26 from 9-2PM. Local Art Association members will be on hand for our first Art in Park in over a year. We hope you will come to Crest Avenue Park this Saturday and enjoy the outdoors with local artists. This is a first in a series of events planned by the Winthrop Art Association. July 17 will be the return of the Winthrop Art Association Annual Art Festival, an outdoor festival with art, music, children’s art table, and more. The Art Association will also participate in the Arbor Garden Party hosted by the Winthrop Cultural Council (contact Joanne Hillman). For information on Winthrop Art Association events please contact Dawn Mahoney, President (617.846.2644).