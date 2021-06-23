Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phil Rossi

Being 'In The Moment' Isn’t Just For Actors

Posted by 
Phil Rossi
Phil Rossi
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeJi9_0acvpp6M00
Background ActorsChris Chow/Unsplash

Listening To Our Soul’s Anthem

After a few small roles in independent, short films, and an epic flop at producing my own feature, I figured acting wasn’t in the cards.

I let failure and the lack of progress derail and define me. I continued to write fiction and nonfiction, concentrating less on acting.

It took me years to realize that I was on solid ground and a steady path all along before I quit. Setbacks are part of the process. Failure is often disguised as a calling to up our game and improve our craft.

As life carried on, my fear of failure and unfulfilled dreams kept gnawing at me. Afraid I’d never take the plunge, I came across an article on twilight confessions and the ‘what if’ regrets of older folks facing death.

The recurring theme wasn’t the things people did and the mistakes they made. It was the aspirations they didn’t pursue that haunted these elderly people the most: I should have done this. I should have tried that.

Throughout my artistic journey, I never lost the zest to act. I also thought of moving to Los Angeles and making a go of it. If anything, removing a deathbed regret before it’s too late.

In the meantime, I began where I am, in the New York City area. Yup, right in front of me. Wouldn’t you know it?

These days, television production is at an all-time high in and around New York City. The opportunities are here, real, and limitless.

I joined Backstage.com, uploaded headshots, and posted my resume. Back in the game, I felt better already.

I’m not the one to tell you how to clear the rainbow, but I will point out the starting line — it’s called here and now. Wherever you are is the best time to begin. Ignore the static in your mind claiming it’s too late to start or resume a journey.

Living in the moment isn’t just for actors — it’s for all of us. For most, happiness isn’t a destination, it’s found along the way. How could anyone expect to reach zealous mode tomorrow, if not working on their hobbies, vocations, and desires today?

There’s tons of advice, self-help, and various quotes to help us out in times of need and trouble. Here’s one I always liked:

“Nobody knows anything.” — William Goldman

Think about it. Who among us knows the future? Where our decisions and actions will lead us is anybody’s guess.

If you believe in something, go for it. How do you know how many will see your film, read your novel, or follow your blog? How do you know if anyone will buy your goods, services, or demand your skills?

You don’t. And neither do the people claiming you need to read their books, buy their videos, or subscribe to their newsletters to ‘make it happen’.

Prior to the pandemic, I received this email from the casting team associated with The Food That Built America, a mini-series in the works by the History Channel.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO CONFIRM RECEIPT OF THIS EMAIL
Hi!
YOU ARE OFFICIALLY BOOKED FRIDAY NOVEMBER 16th 2018
Project — History Channel Mini Series
Your Official Call Time is 8:00 AM
Location: 2 52nd Street Brooklyn NY
MTA: 53 Street Station N/R
WE WILL BE FILMING INTERIORS — WE WILL FILM RAIN OR SHINE
YOU WILL BE EXTREMELY FEATURED IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU SHOW UP ON TIME !!!

Hot dog! After my happy dance, I responded: Thank you for the opportunity to assist with your production. I look forward to seeing you on set. Regards, Phil.

Movie stars and mega-budgets might create more buzz, but in my experience, film sets aren’t as intimate. I’ve grown to love TV production and prefer it over movies.

Television production is a smaller scaled operation compared to movie sets with a faster work pace. As background actors are in-between scenes and wardrobe visits, the crew are usually blocking the scene and staging the set. The main actors are often going over their lines and movements with the director.

Once they’re ready, we’re called in and enter magical places. A Heinz factory in 1880s Pittsburgh. The offices of a business mogul in 1930s New York. The South Street Seaport for a modern-day crime drama.

Fog machines, rustic quarters, and time travel. Shoot-outs, car chases, and special ops. Moments where all the action and primary actors are within reach. Extras often have the luck to correspond with them on set — not for a selfie — as an actor in the scene. Cool beans for this cat.

I’m determined to book more background work and to land featured extra spots. To build confidence and experience, what the industry calls, ‘chops’.

I have also been invited to audition for small speaking roles and commercials. I’m also writing my own monologues. My journey has begun. It’s now on me to stay the course and keep the faith.

And I’m doing it, every day. Reading books on the craft and actor memoirs. Studying television, film, and commercial performance. I’m also reading articles, watching videos, and attending workshops.

Even when I’m home and offset, I’m working. Striving to be a better actor than I was yesterday while preparing for today. Eager and ready for that next phone call, text, or email — whenever it arrives.

I recently thought of a friend who passed away. The last time we spoke, we discussed life, dreams, and the like. When I confessed my anxiety over the uncertainty and negative feedback from others, this is what he said:

“Pay no attention to them or anybody else. All that matters is how you feel about it.”

Life, like art, is a process. Nobody knows how things will turn out or where the future will lead any of us — especially our dreams.

Each one of us has our own journey that is unique to us as well as our human essence and experience. That music inside you is yours and yours only. That personal playlist to guide you through life — your life.

Reflecting on those deathbed confessions, mortality, and desire to dream, I’m reminded of this one:

“The purpose of life isn’t to arrive safely at death.” — Mark Batterson

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Phil Rossi

Phil Rossi

Hackensack, NJ
50
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Phil is a blogger interested in sports, culture, politics, and the art scene.

 http://www.phil-rossi.com/home.html
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Time Travel#Backstage Com#The History Channel#Heinz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
MTA
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Phil Rossi

Birth of the Summer Blockbuster

Since the birth of the movies as an American pastime, Hollywood had always enjoyed a spike in summer business. The studio game plan was to release a variety of films to satisfy their vast and growing audience.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

'Stars in the House' Hosts Pick Their Favorite Moments From the Actors Fund Benefit Series

Shortly after the onset of the COVID pandemic, Broadway veterans Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley launched “Stars in the House,” a talk show on YouTube that has raised $1 million for The Actors Fund with the help of a star-studded guest list. Now, to celebrate the reopening of New York City, Rudetsky and Wesley, who are married, will host the first in-person edition of “Stars in the House” on June 30 at Asylum NYC, with appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Beth Leavel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marc Shaiman and Nina West. Here, Rudetsky and Wesley tell Variety about some of their favorite moments from the show’s virtual run.
MoviesNo Film School

Rotating Sets Aren’t Just for Action Movies Anymore

In the Heights' director, cinematographer, and choreographer break down how they created their rotating stage for their love story. The musical of the summer, In the Heights, follows the diverse Latinx communities of Upper Manhattan through a story of love and dreams. A musical meant for the big screen has lots of amazing shots and dance sequences, all of them memorable in their way, but no moment tops the weightlessness of “When the Sun Goes Down.”
MoviesNewsTimes

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering John Paragon: Jambi Actor Was Just 66

The age of 66 is still considered a bit too young, relatively speaking, for someone to pass away, but many are saying their goodbyes to John Paragon, better known as his character, Jambi, from Pee Wee’s Playhouse. This was far from the only role that Paragon took on during his career, but it was one of the most well-known, as well as one of the most respected since he stuck with Paul Reubens from the beginning of the show to the end as he acted and wrote for the show and even directed over the course of his career. The kind of talent this man possessed was highly prized and he was known to those that worked him as a valued costar and friend. While John passed back in April, news of his death has been making the rounds only recently, likely with good reason is it might have allowed friends and family to mourn in their own way before making this a public announcement. Given his celebrity status, it’s fair to think that he’s going to be remembered quite easily, but his absence will likely be noted and then filed away.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Proves Being Funny Isn’t Effortless

The one where the cast reflects on being global TV sensations — and all the pressure that comes along with it. All good things are doomed to come to an end, and it is exactly at this end where Ben Winston’s “Friends: The Reunion” picks up. The special, filmed in April and made available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, opens with a scene from the “Friends” series finale. All over again, fans watch their favorite characters say goodbye to their New York City apartment and head off into their new lives.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Female-Led Producer Aquarius Films Hires Miranda Culley, Erica Harrison

Female-led independent production company Aquarius Films has hired Miranda Culley as the company’s new MD and Erica Harrison as head of development, with effect from July 1, 2021. Culley is replacing Rachel Okine who is leaving Aquarius to become the new head of features and development at Australian streaming service,...
MoviesMichigan Daily

The film isn’t over just yet

A woman dressed in pink walks down a red carpet and extends her long arms to wave at the crowd that has gathered for her. A man from the crowd reaches out and returns her greeting. As she walks, the wind entangles the end of her scarf with his bracelet and forces him from the crowd as he follows her. A Bollywood love song has been playing since she stepped out of her car, but it swells as the man is carried away by the woman’s long scarf — his heart is enamored with her, connected to her as tenuously as the piece of fabric stuck inside his jewelry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Sims voice actor confirms they "just make up gibberish" when recording

The secret to Simlish, the infamous nonsense language of The Sims 4, is that "there is no Simlish," according to voice actor and musician Kid Beyond. Kid Beyond (aka Andrew Chaikin) was a voice actor on The Sims 2 and dished out some secrets behind recording the infamous Simlish language. Not only is there no Simlish, but there's also no script, and actors just "make up gibberish" on the spot. This revelation came in the form of a quote tweet that Chaikin wrote in response to fellow musician Lolo Zouaï, who tweeted "How do I get my songs officially translated to Simlish?" Chaikin elaborates on Simlish further with a Twitter thread, giving us even more insight into the language.
TV SeriesNewsweek

The 23 Best TV Dramas of the 80s

The 1980s brought us many things: neon fashion, big hair sprayed into submission, the rise of the yuppie, and some of the best television shows to hit the small screen. Television dramas of the decade brought viewers to police precincts, law firms, and Victorian-era London. The shows featured ensemble casts, police detectives, and mysterious storytellers, who from week to week took audiences on a journey to places both known and unknown where they could forget about life for a while.