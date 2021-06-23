Cancel
A Month-by-Month Hydrangea Care Guide

By Lauren Wellbank
marthastewart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrangeas are deciduous shrubs that put on a beautiful color show during their blooming seasons. They come in many varieties; some bloom on old wood, while others prefer to flower only after a careful pruning on new wood. For the former, which include panicle hydrangea (H. paniculata) and smooth hydrangea (H. arborescens), Stacey Hirvela, a horticulturist with Proven Winners ColorChoice, notes that you will need to start tending to your plants as early as March. And for the latter? Varieties like bigleaf hydrangea (H. macrophylla), mountain hydrangea (H. serrata), and oakleaf hydrangea (H. quercifolia) require much less work throughout the year.

