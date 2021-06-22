American Legion Post 1 to hold Independence Day BBQ

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will serve BBQ and open up the beach for a fireworks party featuring live music from East LA Fadeaway, a Grateful Dead tribute band, during its annual July 4 celebration. Legion chefs will begin serving BBQ plates of pork and chicken with all the fixins’ at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the food runs out. And it always does. Pulled pork or half a chicken BBQ plate tickets are $12. The tiki bar opens at noon and East LA Fadeaway plays from 4-8 p.m. And the Gulf Cart food truck will be on the grounds. Other beach activities include horseshoes, swimming, volleyball and fishing from the Legion pier. The Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a bake sale and a fire bit raffle will raise funds for the Legion’s many projects. The public is always welcome at the Legion, located in a historic building on the Mobile Bay bluffs at 700 S. Mobile St. Info: 251-928-9132.