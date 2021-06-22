Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

American Legion Post 1 to hold Independence Day BBQ

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 will host a free BBQ on July 4 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the birth of our nation. There will be music and plenty of food, fellowship and friendship for veterans, family, friends and community, all at no charge. It will also...

www.florencenewsjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Friendship#American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Walker, LALivingston Parish News

Walker to hold Independence Day celebration July 3

Live music, fun activities, and a lively fireworks display to cap off the night are all in store next weekend when the City of Walker hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3. Festivities will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road. The...
Atmore, ALatmorenews.com

American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Junior Auxiliary

These are support services for the American Legion, active military, our country and our communities. The primary requirement for membership is eligibility through a military family connection. The proof of this is through a DD214, which is military proof of honorable service and discharge. This is required for both adult and junior members.
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Local American Legion to host Veterans Appreciation Day on July 4th

American Legion Post 112 in Dalton hosts a Veterans Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 4, at the post at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. “We want to show appreciation to our veterans by hosting this special event on this special day. July 4th is the day we celebrate our Declaration of Independence from Britain,” said Post Commander John Wilson. "We celebrate and support veterans, past and present, who have been instrumental in helping to build a better future.”
Purcellville, VALoudoun Times.com

American Legion Post 293 in Purcellville welcomes new Commander

Robert J. Snyder is the new commander of the American Legion Post 293, Shelbourne Parish, in Purcellville. Snyder succeeds Commander Blaine Anderson, who has overseen the transformation of the post since 2016. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to...
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Fairgrounds will not hold Independence Day fireworks

There will not be fireworks at the Shelby County Fairgrounds this year. Fair Board President Jeff Pruitt said that the fairgrounds have typically hosted a fireworks show in the past, when the county fair was during the same week as Independence Day. However, this year, because the fair was moved...
Food & Drinkschelseaupdate.com

The Tradition Continues: July 4 American Legion Chicken BBQ

Be sure to make the traditional American Legion Post 31 Chicken BBQ a part of your July 4th weekend festivities. It’s a not to be missed event each year. The delicious food will begin being served at 11 a.m. and will include a half chicken, baked beans, a roll and butter, cole slaw and chips — all for $10.
Fairhope, ALmulletwrapper.net

July 4 BBQ & music at Fairhope Legion

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will serve BBQ and open up the beach for a fireworks party featuring live music from East LA Fadeaway, a Grateful Dead tribute band, during its annual July 4 celebration. Legion chefs will begin serving BBQ plates of pork and chicken with all the fixins’ at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the food runs out. And it always does. Pulled pork or half a chicken BBQ plate tickets are $12. The tiki bar opens at noon and East LA Fadeaway plays from 4-8 p.m. And the Gulf Cart food truck will be on the grounds. Other beach activities include horseshoes, swimming, volleyball and fishing from the Legion pier. The Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a bake sale and a fire bit raffle will raise funds for the Legion’s many projects. The public is always welcome at the Legion, located in a historic building on the Mobile Bay bluffs at 700 S. Mobile St. Info: 251-928-9132.
Saint Louis Park, MNhometownsource.com

St. Louis Park American Legion post commander wins National Duty to God Award for Scouting work

Bill Davies, post commander of the St. Louis Park American Legion, is one of four individuals nationwide to receive the 2021 Boy Scouts of America National Duty to God Award. A post on the Duty to God, PSA Facebook page announcing the awards says that “Davies embodies the values and personal attributes of both his faith and Scouting in all that he does.”
Politicsogemawherald.com

Skidway Lake Independence Day

Check out the great photos from the Skidway Lake Independence Day celebration!. Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

Cities holding Independence Day celebrations throughout weekend

Independence Day celebrations will be back in full force this weekend after they were either canceled or limited due to COVID-19 in 2020. The City of Etowah will celebrate the country’s independence on Saturday with a wide range of activities. Festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Boy Scout...
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

American Legion Evanston Post 42 Conducts 4th of July Patriotic Walk

Evanston’s July 4th celebrations always bring out Post 42 of the American Legion, and this year was no exception. Members of Post 42, including some family members, friends and community members assembled at 2 p.m. for a 4th of July Patriotic Walk on the walkways along Central Street, from Green Bay Road to Post 42 in Chandler Park.
Somerset County, NJfranklinreporter.com

Life Story: Raymond G. Werensly, 89; Past Commander Of American Legion Post 478

Raymond G. Werensly of Somerset died June 26th at RWJUH at Somerset, Somerville. He was 89. Born in Bloomfield, Mr. Werensly resided in Somerset for more than 35 years. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he worked as a Custodian for the Franklin Township Board of Education for 5 years; prior to that he was the proprietor of Linden Exhibits for more than 20 years, located in Linden. Ray enjoyed gardening in his free time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy