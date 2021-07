BOISE, Idaho — Just over five years ago, a man lit roman candles in the Boise Foothills which sparked a fire that burned thousands of acres of land overnight. On June 29, 2016, then-19-year-old Taylor Kemp lit roman candle fireworks near the main gate to Table Rock and started what would become known as the Table Rock Fire. By the time Bureau of Land Management and Boise Fire crews were able to put the blaze out, more 2,600 acres of land and one family's home were burned.