5 Top Stocks With Solid Sales Growth Worth Considering Now

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 11 days ago

Sales growth is an important metric for any company, as it is a major part of growth projections and instrumental in strategic decision making. By observing this key metric over a period of time, one can clearly understand a company’s growth trend. Sales growth is crucial to justify the fixed...

www.investing.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $53.83

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.
Stocksinvesting.com

The Top 3 Russell 2000 Stocks To Bet On Now

When it comes to stock market indices, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average tend to receive the most attention from the finance community. These indices contain some of the biggest and brightest companies in the world, so it makes sense that they are always in focus. With that said, the often overlooked Russell 2000 Index, which tracks small-cap stocks, can provide plenty of opportunities to generate strong returns if you are interested in buying companies that have more room to grow.
StocksCNBC

These are the best long-term stocks to own right now, top Wall Street analysts say

Investors looking for stock ideas into the second half of 2021 may want consider some of these fresh ideas. These are stocks that Wall Street analysts believe are primed to surge over the long run and offer good value now. The names highlighted in this article not only fit the mold, but also have been given a thumbs up by pros that consistently get it right. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on the Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, factoring in the number of ratings assigned by each analyst.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TotalEnergies

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on Friday, setting a price target of EUR50, which is approximately 29.50% above the present share price of $45.81. Hodee expects TotalEnergies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: CrowdStrike, Pinduoduo

Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at another new record after the latest jobs report boosted optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The holiday-shortened week ahead—which will see U.S. stock markets closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday—is expected to be a quiet one on Wall Street, with little data and subdued pre-earnings season trading.
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Tips to Becoming a Successful Stock Investor

Want to increase your chance of succeeding in your stock investing journey? Here are five tips that can help you succeed and build your wealth. Find your stock investing style There are so many stock investing styles out there. You’ve got to know, understand, and perhaps try them to figure out your unique stock investing style that fits your temperament.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 3 Tech Stocks for July

July 2021 seems like the perfect time to add some tech stocks to your portfolio. The sector has seen retail and institutional investors rotate away this year. All the enthusiasm for hyper-growth stocks has faded, which means valuations are finally looking reasonable again. This is the best time to add...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

26,238 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings...
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH): Q2 EPS of $0.60 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.88.Revenue of $373.3M (+17.6% Y/Y) misses by $9.27M.Press ReleaseNow read: Suburban... Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) declares $0.60/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 9.65%Payable Feb. 13; for shareholders of record Feb. 6; ex-div... With...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to C+

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

With stocks trading in the neighborhood of record highs, some growth-focused names have been putting up eye-catching performances. However, investors can also strengthen their portfolios by adding sturdy, lower-risk companies that regularly return value to shareholders through dividends. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three top...
StocksForbes

With Bitcoin At $34K, Consider These Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy With Incredible Earnings Growth

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are two tech stocks with really high valuations. However, these stocks are likely to grow into these valuations given that their software has become integral to many corporations.It’s been an impressive stretch for the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), with the index up more than 6% for the month of June, pushing the index to a 12% return year-to-date, after already lapping an incredible 47% return last year. While the index is not yet overbought, as shown below, we continue to have high levels of complacency, and the Nasdaq Composite is now nearing overbought levels. This doesn’t mean that the market can’t go higher from here, but it does suggest elevated risk for starting new positions, with the best course of action being to wait for a dip to add exposure to the market. For investors patient to wait for a dip, two names look to be solid buy-the-dip candidates if we do see some weakness this summer. Both names sport double-digit compound annual EPS growth rates and are leaders in their industry with high double-digit sales growth, making them ideal candidates to put at the top of one’s shopping list.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Top 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in July

Have you heard of the magic of compound interest? It's been called the eighth wonder of the world, and it can be an extremely powerful wealth-creation tool. Compounding allows a sum of money to grow faster than simple interest since you are earning returns on top of returns. By investing in dividend stocks and reinvesting your dividends, also known as a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), you can harness the power of compounding.