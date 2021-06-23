Trenchmen’s Corner | Reviewing the top rated Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft

Almost immediately after the 2021 NFL Draft people began talking about the 2022 NFL Draft. They began making predictions and naming next year’s first round draft choices. All of this talk based on last year’s performances and Spring football. Not a single down has been played in the 2021 season, but somehow these “expert” analysts have it all figured out. I obviously disagree with making predictions a year in advance. Injuries happen, an “unknown” player takes advantage of an opportunity and becomes a star player, and a number of other variables happen throughout the season. These “expert” analysts in my opinion are trying to dictate who the sports media and social media should focus on based on what team these players come from and who their coaches are. A great example of this is Alabama, they had 10 players drafted this year and 6 in the first round. Now, the players that were drafted in the first round deserved it, but there were others in the later rounds that were drafted simply because they played at Alabama. So what I have done is compiled a list of the 16 most referenced players that I saw in the four 2022 mock draft reports that I have read.