Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Six-figure acquisition of Uncrowd by Toronto-based firm is 'a love letter for the Milwaukee startup ecosystem'

By Teddy Nykiel
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Uncrowd Inc., a venture capital fundraising platform founded in Milwaukee, was acquired by Toronto-based entrepreneurship network StartupFuel Inc. in a six-figure deal, Uncrowd co-founder and CEO Forest Richter said Tuesday. StartupFuel, a professional innovation network for startups and related service providers and organizations, has more than 2,000 users across 65...

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Startup Ecosystem#Toronto#Uncrowd Inc#Startupfuel Inc#Uncrowd Co Founder#Ceo Forest Richter#Bright Cellars Inc#Fresh Coast Labs#Boeing#We Pivot And The Commons#Impact Innovation Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Insurtech startup raises $1.1 million to grow platform, will lease space in Milwaukee's Ward4

Property insurance technology startup RoofMarketplace Inc. recently raised $1.1 million in seed funding and is establishing a Milwaukee office as it prepares for rapid growth, according to the Whitewater-based company. Madison-based Rock River Capital Partners LLC and Peter Gunder, a partner at American Family Ventures, led the round, according to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Nutmeg Spice LLC

Milwaukee area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -57 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee virtual platform Forj raises $4.5 million to hire software developers, incorporate AI

Forj, a growing Milwaukee virtual events platform and online membership community for associations and professional organizations, has raised $4.5 million led by Baird Capital, according to the company. Gary Comer Inc. (GCI), a Waukesha-based private equity firm established by the late founder of Dodgeville-based merchant Lands' End Inc., also participated...
EconomyPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Baird analyst latest to suspend coverage of GameStop

Baird is waiting for leadership of the specialty retailer to more clearly articulate a business strategy. Power Breakfast featuring Kevin Conroy of Exact Sciences. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. This event presents headline makers in a unique format - part presentation, part Q&A conducted by our reporters and editors.
CollegesPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

CEOs from Exact Sciences, Cisco, MGIC urge Wisconsin Legislature to OK $150M for UW engineering school

Some of the most powerful executives in Wisconsin business — including Kevin Conroy, Ted Kellner, Cory Nettles and Curt Culver — signed a full-page newspaper advertisement urging the Wisconsin Legislature to add $150 million for a new engineering building at UW-Madison but likely won’t achieve their goal during the current state-budget cycle.
EconomyPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 25, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.