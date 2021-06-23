Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Editorial: Bill downgrading Oregon diplomas deserves a veto

By The Oregonian Editorial Board
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In any legislation, lawmakers should be able to identify the problem they are trying to solve. Unfortunately, it’s anyone’s guess what legislators were aiming to do by suspending a longstanding high-school graduation requirement that calls for students to demonstrate their proficiency in reading, writing and math. Senate Bill 744, which...

www.oregonlive.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Editorials#Democrat#The Board Of Education#D Portland#Legislature#The Education Department#D Woodburn#Oregonian Oregonlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

More than 1,000 hate and bias crimes in Oregon reported to state hotline last year

Reports of race and bias to Oregon’s Bias Hotline rose by 134% during the second half of 2020, according to an annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. A 2019 law passed by the Legislature requires the commission to compile and review all data on reports of hate and bias made to Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline, along with data from law enforcement agencies and courts across the state. This is the commission’s second annual report delivered on July 1 of every year.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving to Safe Rest Villages shouldn’t be optional

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s op-ed, “On houselessness, Portland can build a better system from streets to stability” (June 27) describes the ordinance and necessary actions to bridge the gap from living on the street to permanent housing, some yet to be built. Our neighbors who live on the street need our help, fostered by our compassion and “There but for the grace of God…” One thing jumps out from the op-ed about moving into the temporary Safe Rest Villages: the words “should they choose to do so.” As village space allows, their moving must be strongly encouraged, if not mandatory, or some of the houseless will decide to remain on sidewalks in front of stores, businesses and residences. This has had, and will continue to have, consequences, including sprawling encampments, setting up bicycle chop shops, stealing what little other campers may have and assaulting those who resist. Are we trying to help our houseless neighbors and clean up our neighborhoods or not?