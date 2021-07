People from around the country travel far and wide to catch a glimpse of Utah’s natural wonders, red rock-laden landscapes and wide desert views. Yet, one trip to the city and suddenly the native flora adapted to our arid climate is replaced with vast lush lawns and excessive foreign blooms. So why, exactly, is the second driest state in America so apprehensive to bring these indigenous water-wise plants into their own backyards? Much of the hesitation is rooted in water-wise misconceptions. All too often the thought of a drought-friendly landscape procures images of threatening cacti and xeriscaped gravel pathways. For some homeowners, the concept of transforming their yards into drought-friendly spaces insinuates a complete overhaul of existing plantings—an unsettling notion for a green-thumbed caretaker.