Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina shooting: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shots fired in Spartanburg County

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUcSi_0acvogIQ00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted Tuesday night in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, authorities said.

According to WSPA and WYFF, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Old Canaan Road. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find two people who had been shot, as well as two others who directed investigators to a crashed car on Rogers Lane, the news outlets reported. Deputies said they discovered one person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators learned that two more people had fled the scene of the wreck, according to the news outlets. An off-duty deputy held one of them at gunpoint, and investigators tracked down the other person, who had suffered two gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Emergency crews rushed the three who had been shot to the hospital, where one person remains in critical condition, the news outlets reported.

Deputies said they are questioning three people but have not revealed whether any of them will face charges in connection with the incident, according to WSPA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wspa#Wyff#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

8 people injured in shooting near Texas car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas — A gun fight near a Texas car wash left eight people injured early Sunday morning, investigators said. Fort Worth Police said an officer heard gunshots in the area around 1:30 a.m. and arrived to find the victims. “It appears that several different guns were used due...
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Woman run over by truck on Florida beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was injured Saturday after a pickup truck ran her over as she was laying on a Florida beach, investigators said. The Florida Highway Patrol said a truck was driving on the beach around 2:20 p.m. when the driver failed to see the woman in the sand at Grayton Beach, WEAR reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Florida construction worker rescued from 30-foot, watery hole

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was rescued Friday when he became partially submerged in a 30-foot, watery hole, authorities said. St. Lucie Fire District Chief Nate Spera said the rescue at the construction site in Port St. Lucie took two hours, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The worker had been trapped in chest-high water for an unspecific amount of time before a 911 call was made at 1:52 p.m. EDT, according to the newspaper.