Today is the second, and last, day of Prime DAy 2021. If you’ve been vacillating on buying a Prime Day air fryer deal, if you don’t do it today you may not see thesame low price until next summer. Inventories on the most popular air fryers could run out, and that applies to this year’s full set of Prime Day deals. You’ll find a lot of Prime Day air fryer deals. If you’re looking to finally embrace what’s arguably the most exciting kitchen gadget out there or to upgrade your existing air fryer, this could be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new one. Read on as we check out all the Prime Day air fryer deals we’re seeing today.