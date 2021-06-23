Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos: 3 players Kendall Hinton could steal a roster spot from

By Travis Wakeman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Hinton could be a surprise pick to make the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster in 2021. If Hinton’s name doesn’t ring a bell, think back to one of the ugliest games in team history last season. It was Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. That’s right, Hinton was the guy who was thrust into the starting quarterback role for that game.

predominantlyorange.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The New Orleans Saints#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbloggersodear.com

Kendall Hinton is the Surprise Standout at Broncos OTAs and Minicamps

"The last time most saw Hinton, he was the guy saddled with the most unenviable of tasks when he lined up at quarterback, on 24 hours' notice, for much of the Broncos' 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. But when coach Vic Fangio was asked this past week if there was a player who had stood out in offseason workouts, it was Hinton. There is no question Hinton, a former Wake Forest quarterback/wide receiver, still faces enormous odds in a crowded depth chart at receiver, but he has shown plenty of improvement this spring. Added quarterback Drew Lock: "He's super-aggressive to the ball. You feel like you can throw him a ball one-on-one and he's going to go get it." -- Jeff Legwold.
NFLbleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Has No Excuses NOT to Get the Run-Game Going (And Other Bears Bullets)

My sincerest thank yous to those who sent birthday wishes my way yesterday. I’m a year older, and (hopefully) a year wiser. So, here’s to this year being the first of many in which I can celebrate while rooting on a honest-to-goodness franchise quarterback. • Nicholas Moreano (Chicago Audible) highlights...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

With an Evolving Roster, LSU has Multiple Players Who Could 'Surprise' During 2021 Season

For 2021, LSU football needs returning players to step up their play, and also needs incoming freshmen to be ready to make an impact early. After a long 2020 season that saw incredible highs like the Florida victory in the Swamp and terrible losses like the one to Mississippi State, it’s time for current and new players to make their marks on the LSU football program. There’s a long list of candidates, and two wide receivers stand out immediately to complement the team’s best returning wide receiver.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: Trinity Benson | WR

Trinity Benson was an undrafted rookie out of the 2019 NFL draft that a lot of Denver Broncos fans were pulling for. His college tape was exciting and he constantly made big plays. However, playing at East Central University is a lot different from the NFL. In each of the...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Geronimo Allison: Uncertain to earn roster spot

Allison's chances of making the roster likely will depend on his ability to contribute on special teams, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of the Athletic report. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Allison is competing with a totally different group of receivers in Detroit compared to the one that was headlined by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones last year. However, nothing has changed in the sense that Allison is a long shot to reemerge as a significant fantasy contributor. In fact, with Baumgardner and Burke noting that Victor Bolden and Kalif Raymond could be competing for the Lions' last roster spot at wide receiver, Allison is not guaranteed to even log offensive snaps for Detroit in 2020. However, Allison's saving grace could be on kickoff and punt coverage, which is how Allison fit in on special teams during spring practices.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos podcast: Early projection of Denver’s 53-man roster

In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran give an early projection of the Broncos’ 2021 53-man roster. Denver will begin training camp next month with 90 players, and will have to cut down to 53 players by August 31. Subscribe...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: Running Back LeVante Bellamy

The backfield for the Denver Broncos has gotten infused with a high draft pick and a free agent established veteran running back. Will LeVante Bellamy be able to find a role on the team?. #32 LeVante Bellamy. Age: 24 Height: 5’10” Weight: 190. College: Western Michigan. The Good. Coming out...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: cornerback Essang Bassey

A year after the undrafted rookie from Wake Forest drew comparisons to Chris Harris Jr. in the leadup to the Broncos’ 2020 training camp, Essang Bassey finds himself in a tight competition for a roster spot. Essang Bassey’s profile. Height: 5’9”. Weight: 191 lbs. Age: 22 years old. Experience: 2.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JUNE 16: Tyrell Adams #48 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass during mandatory minicamp on June 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) The OTA and minicamp portion of the offseason has officially come to a close for the...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: Offensive lineman Cody Conway

Conway was a four year starter at LT for the Orange finishing his college career in 2018. Like Demar Dotson he is tall and lean and very effective at pass blocking. Also like Demar Dotson he is a liability in run blocking. Cody Conway. Experience: 1 year. Height: 6-6 Age:...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland

With 15 receivers on the Broncos’ current roster and four expected locks in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler, it looks like there will be 11 hopefuls fighting for their NFL lives with two, perhaps three roster spots up for grabs. Can Tyrie Cleveland survive the cuts?
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: safety Caden Sterns

The Denver Broncos went heavy on the secondary in the 2021 NFL Draft and the result is that most pundits went from seeing Denver’s secondary as a major weakness to it now being viewed as a major strength. In back to back picks in the fifth round, the Broncos went safety with the first being with the 152nd pick in Texas safety Caden Sterns.
NFLNiners Nation

Where ESPN/PFF rank 49ers roster going into 2021 NFL season

Going into the 2021 NFL season, oddsmakers are bullish on the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings has the Niners tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have one of the most talented core groups in the NFL. George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Trent Williams are among the best at their positions and give the Niners a championship-level nucleus.
NFLUSA Today

Bears QB Justin Fields was insanely accurate on 30-plus-yard throws at Ohio State

One of Justin Fields’ greatest strengths is his deep-ball accuracy, which is one of the many reasons why the Bears traded up to draft him with the 11th overall pick. Fields’ deep-ball accuracy isn’t new information for Bears fans, as it’s something that he flashed during the offseason program. He immediately impressed wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was left smiling mid-route on the first deep ball he ever caught from Fields.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Player Profile: Baron Browning | LB

While the Denver Broncos have a solid starting linebacker duo, the team opted to get more athletic and versatile by way of the 2021 NFL draft. The Broncos selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning, who was probably among the most athletic and versatile players in the class, in the third round.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Roster Review: Center Lloyd Cushenberry III

It’s rare for a rookie, even an offensive lineman, to play every snap his first season. Lloyd Cushenberry III did that in 2020, and he did it with no preseason and no in-person training camp. Lloyd Cushenberry III. CENTER. #79. Experience: 2 years. Height: 6-3 Age: 23. Weight: 312 pounds.
NFLchatsports.com

Allocating the 53-man roster spots for the 2021 Cowboys

Between now and August 31st, NFL teams will have to accomplish the harshest part of the preseason and that’s deciding who makes the 53-man roster. The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of players in their 90-man offseason pool that currently look to be in a group of perhaps ten or fifteen players that will vie for the final five to seven spots. It isn’t just about talent, however. In order to figure out the cuts, the staff has to figure out just how many players they can carry at each position. If they go heavy somewhere, another spot has to be light.