Harkins Excited to End Lifelong History with EHPS in a ‘Somewhat Normal’ Way

Susan Harkins is retiring after working at East Haven High School for nearly 40 years, serving the last seven as assistant principal. (Photo courtesy of Susan Harkins) East Haven Public Schools has been a part of Susan Harkins’s life since she began her education. She attended school in East Haven, graduating in 1978 and then after graduating from college, she was hired as a teacher at East Haven High School (EHHS). She has served as assistant principal for the past seven years and recently announced her retirement.