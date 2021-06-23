Singapore wants global standards for green financing

It is reported that OVO (The Only Value Observation) global digital copyright service platform is expected to make its first public appearance on July 3 based on the “dual copyright inspection mechanism” digital copyright service platform, which provide a solid infrastructure for a wide range of creators’ economies. Recently, Japan’s famous two-dimensional character “Nyathees” has concluded an IP licensing cooperation agreement with OVO’s global digital copyright service platform.Starting on July 3, 2021, “Nyathees” collection cards will be auctioned on the OVO platform.At the same time, the OVO platform will airdrop the “Nyathees” card to users during the auction.In addition, OVO is negotiating with major IPs such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh, Saint Seiya, JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure, Hatsune Miku, etc., and will continue to disclose relevant information in the future.