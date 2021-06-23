Severe weather threat remains Thursday and Friday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some rain may linger into Thursday morning, most will get a break from the rain much of the morning. Temperatures will be cooler as they warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most. There could be a bit more heat in Kansas with temperatures well into the 90s. Unlike Wednesday, thunderstorms are more likely to fire up around the area during the afternoon. Placement of these will be highly dependent on how thunderstorms go the night before. While still uncertain, it currently looks like the best chance for thunderstorms will be in Southeast Nebraska and Western Nebraska. More thunderstorms will be possible around the area Thursday night. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible for some. Showers and thunderstorms may continue right into Friday morning for some.