Severe weather threat remains Thursday and Friday

By Tim Jones
KSNB Local4
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some rain may linger into Thursday morning, most will get a break from the rain much of the morning. Temperatures will be cooler as they warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most. There could be a bit more heat in Kansas with temperatures well into the 90s. Unlike Wednesday, thunderstorms are more likely to fire up around the area during the afternoon. Placement of these will be highly dependent on how thunderstorms go the night before. While still uncertain, it currently looks like the best chance for thunderstorms will be in Southeast Nebraska and Western Nebraska. More thunderstorms will be possible around the area Thursday night. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible for some. Showers and thunderstorms may continue right into Friday morning for some.

Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 14:56:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for south central and southwestern South Dakota.
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:23:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BENT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 23:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTH CENTRAL BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 23:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:22:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTH CENTRAL BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.