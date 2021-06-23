Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old from Ga. found safe after arrest of Texas man

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cN9Oy_0acvni6500

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A missing 14-year-old from Georgia has been found safe in another state after the arrest of a Texas man, police said Wednesday.

Kyla Flagg disappeared from her home in Snellville around May 15. She was last seen in DeKalb County.

Authorities arrested Robert David Fyke on June 18 in Lubbock, Texas, where he lives. According to investigators, the 33-year-old picked up a “Jane Doe,” later identified in court documents as Kyla Flagg, from her parents’ home and drove her to Texas.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Police searching for 14-year-old DeKalb County girl missing for 2 weeks]

Authorities said Fyke had been communicating with the girl through social media for over a month. Fyke initially said he thought she was 19, but later admitted he knew she was 14, according to warrants.

Fyke told investigators that the teen left him for another man, possibly in Pennsylvania or Connecticut, around June 11, according to court documents. Fyke was able to call Flagg to verify to police that she was safe.

Police did not say where Flagg was found. They are working with other agencies to bring Flagg back to Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fyke has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. A judge has ordered he remain in custody while the case is pending.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Dekalb County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dekalbcountypd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.
Alpharetta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alpharetta mourns the loss of Officer Clinton Martin

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Department of Public Safety announced today on their Facebook page that Officer Clinton Martin had passed away. A message from the chief highlighted Martin’s lifelong dedication to public service. Martin served others through his time in the military and later in life through law enforcement. Channel...
Kennesaw, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

KSU warns students of shooting incident near the school

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University alerted students to a reported shooting near the campus. The alert said the incident happened near the Pinetree Country Club. The alleged shooter is reportedly a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt, work pants and possibly a hat. He is described as being around 6′1″ and weighs about 170lbs.
Wakefield, MAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men are engaged in an ongoing standoff Saturday with Massachusetts police, prompting shelter-in-place orders in some areas and sparking massive delays on the holiday weekend as a portion of Interstate 95 remains shut down. The standoff began around 2 a.m. when...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Miami Beach condo evacuated after building damage found

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters ordered residents to evacuate a three-story condominium in Miami Beach on Saturday night after structural issues were found. The evacuation occurred after Miami Beach Fire Rescue members responded to a call about a vacant unit at about 7:30 p.m. EDT, WPLG reported. Firefighters called a building inspector to view the structure, according to the Miami Herald. The inspector spotted a flooring system failure in the vacant unit and damage to exterior walls, the newspaper reported.