BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 641 (2021) Cite this article. The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has become a challenge for nursing homes in China. Nursing homes are particularly dangerous places in terms of the spread of COVID-19 given that they house vulnerable, high-risk populations. As such, several useful guidelines for coping with COVID-19 in nursing homes have been provided. However, the actual implementation rates of such guidelines are unknown. This study aims to document the adherence of nursing homes to the Ministry of Civil Affairs guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in nursing homes.