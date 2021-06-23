Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Mayor Walsh Announces City Job Fair to Fill Immediate Openings in City Government

By Public Information Officer
Posted by 
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nf6_0acvnUgn00

City of Syracuse has more than two dozen immediate vacancies and anticipates up to two dozen more in July

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is announcing an in-person government job fair on Tuesday, June 29 at Cecile Community Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of continued efforts to support job seekers and prioritize the recovery of government operations in the wake of COVID-19. The job fair will feature representatives from several departments across City of Syracuse government meeting residents and individuals interested in careers with the city.

“We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on the hiring process, not just for city government but for job seekers who have tried to navigate virtual job fairs and unfamiliar methods of recruitment,” said Mayor Walsh. “With those restrictions lifted and the upcoming start of a new budget year, we are ready to host an in-person job fair and connect with residents interested in joining our team.”

The City’s Indeed.com account, which lists city employment opportunities, currently has 24 job openings with more coming on line in preparation for the 2022 fiscal year which begins in July. The City has immediate openings in trades, administrative and professional positions. Open positions can be viewed at http://bit.ly/syrgovjobs. Residents must live in the city of Syracuse as a requirement of employment, some exceptions apply.

The job fair will also feature Onondaga County Civil Service Office and CNY Works. Job seekers can look forward to onsite job interviews for some of the listed positions. Candidates are encouraged to come prepared for immediate interviews and have several copies of their resumes on hand. CNY Works will be available to provide resume tips and services. Questions about the job fair can be directed to personnel@syrgov.net or by calling (315) 448-8780.

Community Policy
Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

14
Followers
310
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Civil Service#Indeed Com#Cny Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

Philippine military plane crashes, 31 dead, 50 rescued

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing Sunday, killing at least 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground, while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Some soldiers were seen jumping off the...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...