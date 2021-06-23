Mayor Walsh Announces City Job Fair to Fill Immediate Openings in City Government

City of Syracuse has more than two dozen immediate vacancies and anticipates up to two dozen more in July

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is announcing an in-person government job fair on Tuesday, June 29 at Cecile Community Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of continued efforts to support job seekers and prioritize the recovery of government operations in the wake of COVID-19. The job fair will feature representatives from several departments across City of Syracuse government meeting residents and individuals interested in careers with the city.

“We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on the hiring process, not just for city government but for job seekers who have tried to navigate virtual job fairs and unfamiliar methods of recruitment,” said Mayor Walsh. “With those restrictions lifted and the upcoming start of a new budget year, we are ready to host an in-person job fair and connect with residents interested in joining our team.”

The City’s Indeed.com account, which lists city employment opportunities, currently has 24 job openings with more coming on line in preparation for the 2022 fiscal year which begins in July. The City has immediate openings in trades, administrative and professional positions. Open positions can be viewed at http://bit.ly/syrgovjobs. Residents must live in the city of Syracuse as a requirement of employment, some exceptions apply.

The job fair will also feature Onondaga County Civil Service Office and CNY Works. Job seekers can look forward to onsite job interviews for some of the listed positions. Candidates are encouraged to come prepared for immediate interviews and have several copies of their resumes on hand. CNY Works will be available to provide resume tips and services. Questions about the job fair can be directed to personnel@syrgov.net or by calling (315) 448-8780.