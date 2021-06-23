Cancel
New facility to help researchers analyse Ireland’s geological composition

By Sam Cox
Silicon Republic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research facility at Trinity will be open to researchers and other geological and environmental groups across the island. Geological Survey Ireland and Trinity College Dublin are today (23 June) launching a new national facility providing state-of-the-art chemical analyses for geoscientists in Ireland. The Earth Surface Research Laboratory (ESRL), which...

