2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo

Porsche has just unleashed their fastest SUV ever, and it’s so incredibly quick that it’s even besting some of the German marque’s own sports cars. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the brand’s new flagship performance SUV, and it stands well above the competition. While it uses the same biturbo 4-liter V8 engine as the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, numerous alterations have been made to the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, timing chain drive, and torsional vibration dampers, resulting in an increase in horsepower and torque from 541HP and 567 lb.-ft. to 631HP and 626 lb.-ft., respectively, making it the most powerful V8 Porsche produces. That’s good enough to blast the Cayenne Turbo GT from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than a 911 GT3. Handling has also been improved over the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, as the specially-tuned chassis and exclusive performance tires enabled the GT to set a new SUV track record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with driver Lars Kern at the wheel. With sportier lines and a boatload of carbon fiber and Alcantara, the Cayenne Turbo GT also has the exotic looks to go with its insane power and speed. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT will arrive in dealerships this September, with pricing starting at $180,800.