CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 10 days ago
We officially live in the future: Porsche has introduced its first-ever EV performance car, and it hits harder than you can imagine. The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo is an electric sport sedan that competes with the likes of the Tesla Model S for anti-fossil fuel honors. Under the shapely exterior of the Taycan Turbo S, you'll find an AWD system and a couple of electric motors that belt out 616 horsepower, with an overboost function pushing that figure up to an insane 750 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. The regular Turbo is still an impressive vehicle with up to 670 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque on tap. Being a Porsche, the Taycan Turbo offers excellent build quality, superior refinement, and a driving experience you're unlikely to forget, but at a cost you likely won't forget either.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

