Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times. Abdullahi Hashi Daud, 19, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 15 to one year and nine months in prison, stayed, for one felony count of second-degree assault. He was given credit for 185 days served. He will be on supervised probation for seven years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in prison. One felony count of first-degree attempted robbery and one felony count of threats of violence were dismissed. In another court case, Daud was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, stayed for five years, for one felony count of receiving stolen property. Judge William Cashman presided.