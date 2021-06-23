County having trouble filling vacancies
Not unlike companies in the private sector, Kankakee County has been met with the challenging task of filling employee vacancies. County administrator Anita Speckman reported 20 vacancies at Tuesday’s county board executive committee meeting at the county administration building. She said it’s an unheard of problem for the county. That list has been whittled down to nine after the county recently published an ad in the Daily Journal about the openings.www.daily-journal.com