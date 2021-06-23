Cancel
Global regulators to introduce first oversight of ESG raters

By Syndicated Content
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A global securities watchdog plans to publish its first regulatory guidance for raters of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in July to stem growing concern among asset managers about overstated green credentials. The concern over so-called greenwashing has grown as more investments are channelled into...

