Grid modernization, technology will help accelerate energy transition – Dell

Planned compatibility furthers Veritone GRID initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption through simplified device integration and improved grid optimization and resilience. Veritone, Inc. the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE announced development of a new device learning model for the market-leading SMA Sunny Central solar inverters, part of the company’s GRID (Grid Reliability in Device) initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption by developing a library of device learning models that enable predictive control of common distributed energy resources (DERs), including solar and storage inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, wind turbines and hydroelectric power systems. The Company expects this initiative to simplify distributed energy resource (DER) integration, prolong asset life, and increase grid resilience.