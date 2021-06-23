Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Grid modernization, technology will help accelerate energy transition – Dell

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Grid modernization and technology will play key roles in accelerating the energy transition, the chief technology officer for energy of Dell Technologies said on Wednesday. Modernization of the grid will be crucial in incorporating energy storage into the global infrastructure and integrating power systems, David Holmes...

740thefan.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Energy Companies#Energy Storage#Reuters#Dell Technologies#Intel Corp#Vmware Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Dell
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industry740thefan.com

Investors eye September financial close for UK-Germany power cable

(Reuters) – The private investors behind the first power cable linking the United Kingdom and Germany, NeuConnect, said on Friday they are targeting a financial close of the 1.4 billion pound ($1.92 billion) project by September. Major construction work on the merchant cable could start in 2022, said the group...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Energy IndustrySilicon Republic

€300,000 invested in software for greener Irish energy grid

Tasked with increasing renewable energy on Ireland’s grid by 30pc in 10 years, EirGrid is jointly developing software to optimise energy use. EirGrid has partnered with power technology firm Smart Wires, alongside the research and development consortium Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), on a project aimed at boosting the flow of renewable energy on the Irish electricity grid.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Dell Technologies's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $99.01. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Technologylegalnews.com

Examining 'New Vehicle Technologies and the Smart Grid'

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) is scheduled to present “‘Driving’ Cybersecurity: New Vehicle Technologies and the Smart Grid” as a live webcast today beginning at 1 p.m. Topics to be discussed at the webcast include:. • The evolution of the “smart grid”. • How electric vehicles and charging stations will...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up With KKR To Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

Crossover Energy Partners ("Crossover") today announced an exclusive relationship with KKR, one of the world's leading investment firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005231/en/. Crossover Energy Partners' mission is to support renewable energy initiatives and decarbonization goals for large energy users by designing cost-effective and...
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

How energy transition is driving strong commodities prices

The executive chairman of Trafigura expects the higher prices paid for minerals and metals to last amid a prolonged commodities supercycle as traders look to collect a big mix of sources to meet future needs. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. And I'd...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 technologies that are accelerating the green hydrogen revolution

Green hydrogen – produced using renewable energy – currently accounts for just 0.1% of global hydrogen production. But it's a powerful bet for solving renewables' intermittency problem and decarbonizing heavy industry. Scaling up green hydrogen does present challenges – but modern digital technology could provide some of the answers. Here's...
California Statetdworld.com

California Commission Takes Action to Modernize Grid for DER Future

New proceeding to modernize the state's electric grid to integrate a high number of DERs, including EV charging. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in ongoing actions to support energy reliability, recently took action, through the opening of a new proceeding, to modernize the state's electric grid to integrate a high number of distributed energy resources (DERs), including electric vehicle (EV) charging.
Energy Industryspokanepublicradio.org

Avista Urges Customers to Conserve Energy, Protect Grid, as Electricity Demand Spikes

Electricity provider Avista is urging customers to conserve power as temperatures reach historic levels and demand spikes. Avista is asking customers to conserve power between Monday and Thursday as thousands of customers turn on their air conditioning, straining the utility’s electric grid. The power company serves most of the Inland Northwest, as well as North Idaho.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Waters To Help Accelerate Biologics Production Through Research Collaboration With Singapore's Bioprocessing Technology Institute

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Report today announced an expansion of its joint work with the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), a research institute of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). Among their new collaborative projects, Waters and BTI have started work on applying analytics that can rapidly identify and visualize complex molecules within glycomics and metabolomics data to help ensure overall safety, accuracy, and speed of biologics manufacturing.
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Midwest clean-energy business accelerator to launch in fall

Grid Catalyst, one of the first Midwest clean-energy business accelerators, will have its inaugural class of startups this fall. The accelerator will focus on demonstrating and expanding "solutions for northern climates." "Accelerator programs catalyze new leadership, investment, jobs and, in this case, advance positive climate action," said Grid Catalyst founder...
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Dominion Energy Virginia Customers to Benefit from a Stronger Grid

Dominion Energy Virginia customers will continue to experience more reliable service, new tools to manage energy usage, and greater access to clean energy sources as efforts continue on the company's 10-year plan to transform the electric distribution grid. With Phase I of the Grid Transformation Plan (GT Plan) currently underway,...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Veritone Announces Device Learning Model For SMA Sunny Central Solar Inverters, Driving Grid Reliability In The Global Transition To Green Energy

Planned compatibility furthers Veritone GRID initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption through simplified device integration and improved grid optimization and resilience. Veritone, Inc. the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE announced development of a new device learning model for the market-leading SMA Sunny Central solar inverters, part of the company’s GRID (Grid Reliability in Device) initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption by developing a library of device learning models that enable predictive control of common distributed energy resources (DERs), including solar and storage inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, wind turbines and hydroelectric power systems. The Company expects this initiative to simplify distributed energy resource (DER) integration, prolong asset life, and increase grid resilience.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Dell Technologies Capital Invests in Calamu for Next-Gen Data Protection

Calamu, a cybersecurity startup offering next-gen resilience and near-impenetrable data protection for the enterprise based in Clinton, announced that Dell Technologies Capital has made an investment in the company. “Dell Technologies Capital brings a deep understanding of enterprise IT, and they recognize the urgent need to better safeguard data from...
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Canadian oil sands running above pre-pandemic highs, but the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and acceleration of energy transition have lowered the growth prospects

By the end of 2020 oil sands output was able to exceed pre-pandemic production highs, and it is expected to continue to grow as operators look to maximize existing operations. Still the industry's long-term growth prospects have declined as market uncertainty continues to delay the timing of new projects and pressures from the energy transition increase.
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

MOL accelerates transition towards a sustainable future

The MOL transformation story began in 2016 when it was one of the first within the oil and gas sector to admit that there were gloomy days ahead and that it was essential to begin the transformation. To plot out the path to a low-carbon future, the company published MOL Group 2030+. Five years after the launch of that transformation plan, the Hungarian energy company has revised its goals with an updated strategy.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Listen: Natural gas in the energy transition era

Today we are looking at how the energy transition to lower emissions and cleaner fuels will affect natural gas. Editors from S&P Global Platts and Market Intelligence discuss the findings of their recent series of stories, Natural Gas in Transition, looking the natural gas sector in the era of energy transition.