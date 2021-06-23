This Flowchart That Asks You Which Green Lantern You Are

Admit it, you followed whatever line corresponds to your lifestyle or your personality and either didn’t like it and followed another line or accepted it and had a good laugh. It’s okay, a lot of us as we were growing up wanted to be a superhero, and the Green Lantern was one of those that might not have always been the most prominent, but he was definitely one of the most popular after a while. It’s too easy to think that not all of us might want to be as honest as possible when following whichever line we think represents us, but personally, Kyle Rayner isn’t too bad of a result since he did happen to become a popular character in the comics at one point. It’s likely that a lot of people would want to be Hal Jordan or one of the other popular Lanterns, but if folks are honest they’d probably fall into one of the other character bubbles. At that point, it might be that someone fell on a name that they know nothing about unless of course, they were a DC fan and a big Green Lantern fan.