Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

By ANNE M. PETERSON
westplainsdailyquill.net
 13 days ago

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StateKVUE

Texas Longhorns soccer player makes Team Canada squad for Tokyo Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Longhorns junior soccer player, Julia Grosso, is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics this summer. Grosso was named to Team Canada's Olympic squad on Tuesday. Grosso, who is from Vancouver, is listed as one of four midfielders to make the team. Grosso also made Team Canada for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Canada lost in the Round of 16 to Sweden, 1-0.
FIFATODAY.com

Carli Lloyd was estranged from her family. How the postponed Olympics healed a 12-year rift

The combination of a knee injury and the Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the pandemic turned out to be a life-changing blessing in disguise for soccer star Carli Lloyd. After undergoing the first surgery of her career last year and having a schedule cleared of all obligations, she had time to reflect on a rift with her family that had stretched past a decade.
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Sinclair to lead Canadian women’s team in her fourth Olympics

(Reuters) – Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scoring record holder, was named to her fourth Olympic squad on Wednesday and will headline a Canadian roster at the Tokyo Games that features a mix of veterans and youth. Led by Sinclair, whose 186 goals for her country are the most by...
FIFAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Announced Roster For Tokyo Olympics

The United States women's national soccer team will have a familiar roster during the Tokyo Olympic Games next month. The team announced its official roster for the Summer Games on Wednesday, which includes 17 players who were part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship team among the 18-woman roster, according to USSoccer.com.
Stanford, CAMercury News

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...
SoccerWashington Times

Spirit’s O’Hara, Sonnett named to U.S. Olympic soccer team

Washington Spirit defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett were named Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team, coach Vlatko Andonovski announced. O’Hara, who played every minute for the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics in London, was on the squad in 2016 as well. Her lone goal in international play came in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
FIFAHollywood Life

Carli Lloyd Is ‘In The Best Shape Of Her Life’ & ‘Reunited With Family’ After ‘Pause Of 2020’ Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Before the U.S. women’s national team Olympic roster is released, soccer star Carli Lloyd spoke to HL about how the last year allowed her to change ahead of the Games. When the Olympics were postponed from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021, many athletes were required to re-evaluate their training and, for the older Olympians, decide if they could wait another year to compete. For three-time Olympian Carli Lloyd, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her a brief moment to breathe for one of the first times in her 17-year soccer career. In the last year, she went through some major life events, which, she said, better prepared her to compete in 2021. “I think 2020 gave me more opportunities. I had changes that happened in 2020,” Carli said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, while discussing her partnership with Secret Deodorant. “I cut ties with my longtime trainer of 17 years, which is a big deal. And that came after my knee surgery — my first ever surgery in my career. And then, I reunited with my family, which happened so quickly.”
Soccerklpw.com

Sauerbrunn Named To U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team For Third Time

Becky Sauerbrunn is officially a member of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the third time the Ladue native is going to the Olympics. She has already won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. The Tokyo Olympics begin for the U.S. women on July 21st, two days ahead of the opening ceremonies.
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

American teen aims for gold in new Olympic canoe sprint race

Sometime before she races across Tokyo Bay, American teenager Nevin Harrison will likely paddle her canoe to a quiet spot and have a good cry. Harrison’s pre-race tears are a pressure-valve …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
CelebritiesPeople

Carli Lloyd Credits Postponed Olympics for Helping Her Mend Relationship with Estranged Family

Many athletes were disappointed by the year-long postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but for Carli Lloyd, it may have helped mend fences with her estranged family. The 38-year-old USWNT soccer star was scheduled to participate in the Games last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the international event from taking place last year. Had the Olympics gone on as scheduled, Lloyd may not have reunited with her family after a 12-year rift.
Tenniswestplainsdailyquill.net

Naomi Osaka's return to action highlights Olympic tennis

As it was, Naomi Osaka would have been one of the most-watched, most-discussed, most-supported athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. She's the highest-earning female athlete in the world, a tennis …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
SoccerWashington Post

In its final Olympic tuneup, U.S. women’s national team looks ready for Tokyo

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. women’s national soccer team completed its interrupted run-up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics with a timely and commanding performance Monday that, despite light resistance, maintained the Americans’ bright prospects of a fifth gold medal. Two days before flying to Japan, the reigning world champions...
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

USD volleyballer first to to sign sponsorship deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A University of South Dakota volleyball player has become the first college athlete in the state to sign a sponsorship deal after the NCAA cleared the way for college …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy