Fargo, ND

Neighbor with a garden hose helps stop Fargo fire

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A South Fargo fire was prevented Tuesday when a neighbor used a garden hose to stop the fire from spreading to a house. At 5:57 p.m. Tuesday evening, Fargo firefighters reported to a debris fire that was extending to a near-by home at 420 11th Ave. S. When they arrived, firefighters discovered a large construction debris pile on fire in the backyard and a neighbor was using a garden hose to prevent the fire from extending to the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The exterior of the home suffered considerable damage due to radiant heat. The fire is considered to be accidental.

