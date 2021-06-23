Investigators determine fire at Dubois County marina was accidental
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation into a February fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina has found that the fire was accidental in nature. The investigation, led by Indiana Conservation Officers and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, concluded that the fire at the Patoka Lake marina was most likely was caused by an electrical malfunction. The fire did an estimated $2.5 million worth of damage and left 22 boats heavily damaged or destroyed.cbs4indy.com