A third member of the Oath Keepers has entered a guilty plea and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Mark Grods, a 54-year-old who admitted he brought firearms to D.C. and was part of the tactical “stack” formation that advanced toward the Capitol that day, entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon after cutting a deal with prosecutors, who describe the group as a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias.