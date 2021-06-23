Tipsy Tie Dye Opening Storefront in Downtown Hoboken

A quirky business that has been running a DIY party service for several years will be opening a brick-and-mortar space that could be nicely positioned for a post-COVID world. Tipsy Tie Dye will be taking over the former Sushi House spot at 155 First Street. The storefront is currently decked out with magazine cutouts that were selected by owners Katie and Kevin Tague, a brother-sister team that has taken tie dye from childhood activity to cocktail hour.