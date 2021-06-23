Cancel
Health

With Olympics A Month Away Japan Reaches Daily 1 Million Shot Target

 11 days ago

The 1 million covid shots per day target was set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and was reached June 14. Meanwhile, Japan has banned alcohol at Olympic venues, Ugandan team members test positive, and a weightlifter is set to be the first openly trans Olympian. Japan has surpassed 1 million...

Person
Yoshihide Suga
#Ugandan#Trans Olympian#Bloomberg#The New York Times#Japanese#Izumisano#Uganda Olympic Committee#New Zealanders
Uganda
Asia
Health
Olympic Games
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
AsiaVoice of America

Poll: Support Rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this Summer

TOKYO - Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic. The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening...
Public HealthFlight Global.com

Japan gives pandemic-hit airlines a shot in arm

The Japanese government has rolled out a series of measures — including slashing taxes and fees and extending financial loans — to support the country’s pandemic-hit airline industry. The measures, announced by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), are aimed at helping Japanese carriers tide through the...
SportsBoston Globe

Japan’s Olympic responsibility

This summer’s Olympics in Tokyo could be an uplifting global event, a showcase of human achievement amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be a super-spreader event: either of the disease itself, or of the dangerous and premature notion that the pandemic is over. The International Olympics...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Japan to allow, limit local fans at Olympics

Olympic organizers announced on Monday that they will allow up to 10,000 local fans, which is 50 percent capacity, to attend the summer games in Tokyo, The Associated Press reported. The decision was made after discussions with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and the Japanese government. With their decision,...
SportsWFMZ-TV Online

Japan Olympics Tokyo Some Fans

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits. A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics. The decision announced Monday comes as organizers try to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, for each Olympic venue. All fans must be Japanese residents after spectators from abroad were banned. Officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again the rules could be changed and fans could still be barred all together. The decision comes as opposition among Japanese to holding the Games in July remains high, though may be softening, and as new infections in Tokyo have begun to subside.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Japan steps up vaccination effort to key daily rate of one million

TOKYO (June 23): Japan's daily rate of coronavirus vaccinations has reached a crucial milestone of one million, government data showed on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to recover lost time in inoculating the population. The figure is a critical threshold set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ensure that the nation's...
PharmaceuticalsImperial Valley Press Online

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?. The vaccination...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Japan moves to screen Olympic athletes for Covid variant

TOKYO, Japan: Japan will require athletes coming from India and five other nations to undergo day-to-day testing for the Delta Covid variant for one week prior to departing for the Tokyo Olympics. At present, every athlete from abroad is required to undergo COVID-19 testing on two occasions during the four...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan emperor 'concerned' about Olympics, virus spread

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics in Japan this summer will lead to an increase in COVID-19 infections in his country, a spokesman said Thursday. "His majesty is very worried about the current infection situation of the COVID-19 disease," Yasuhiko Nishimura, the grand steward of...
Public HealthBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan tests positive for Covid in Japan

A member of Uganda's Olympic squad has become the first to test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan for the competition due to start on 23 July. The event was postponed last year, but is now going ahead despite a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in Japan. Uganda is...
Public Healthchatsports.com

A Month Before the Olympics, How Is Japan Faring With Covid?

With a month to go until the Tokyo Olympics and a state of emergency freshly lifted in most of the country, Japan is seeing relatively low coronavirus case counts after a surge last month. But the country’s low vaccination rate, especially compared with other rich countries, and variants on the rise there have prompted some public health experts in recent weeks to express concerns about the Games or call for them to be canceled.
WorldClimbing

The Olympics Are in Tokyo, Is Team Japan Poised to Beat Everyone?

This article was published in the summer edition of Gym Climber, available free at your local climbing gym. During the final round of the Bouldering World Cup competition in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 2011, Akiyo Noguchi eased into a toe-hook on an overhanging volume, gripped a faraway sloper, cut her feet briefly and then cruised to the top. Noguchi would finish the round with all boulders topped to claim a victory over Austria’s Anna Stöhr—at the time the legend-to-beat in the women’s division on the circuit. But it was not just Noguchi’s eventual win in a stacked field that garnered attention; it was her climbing style, and the fluidity and assuredness with which she progressed through the pulse-quickening round. “Akiyo Noguchi of Japan shows some great athleticism as she climbs her way to victory,” one of the commentators effused as Noguchi stabilized herself in that particular boulder’s tricky overhanging toe-hook. “Akiyo’s consistency and few attempts clinch the title here.”
EntertainmentKotaku

Japan Reacts To The BBC's Tokyo Olympics Promo

As part of its Tokyo Olympics coverage, the BBC did a big, expensive-looking promo. It’s packed with fantasy-land Japan stuff (which is quite different from how the country actually is!), playing to different notions and expectations that visitors often have. If you haven’t seen the spot, you can check it...
Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan says a ban on fans at Olympics remains an option

Tokyo — Spectators may still end up being banned from the Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus situation demands it, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday. Less than four weeks before the Games begin, a renewed rise in coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital is again causing worries. Officials...
Public Healthkhn.org

India’s Covid Death Toll Passes 400,000

Half of India's deaths attributed to the pandemic have happened in the past two months alone. India's outbreak of "black fungus" infections is also leaving some people blind. Meanwhile, Axios reports on a rising global threat from drug-resistant fungi. India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, half of them in...
Public Health101 WIXX

Tokyo goes to the polls as pandemic-shadowed Olympics loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo residents went to the polls on Sunday to pick members of its metropolitan assembly just 19 days before the Olympic Games begin, as surveys showed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was likely to win the vote. The capital’s election, in the shadow of...