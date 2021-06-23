You've Been Eating Tacos Wrong, According To George Lopez - Exclusive
Comedian and actor George Lopez isn't just a big name in entertainment, he's also a successful restauranteur, having launched George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen in 2017 and George Lopez's Brewing Company in 2019 (via PR Newswire). Most recently, Lopez introduced George Lopez Tacos, a unique delivery-only taqueria with over 80 locations that cook up what the company website refers to as "badass tacos," delivering them hot and fresh to your front door in minutes.www.mashed.com