Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

You've Been Eating Tacos Wrong, According To George Lopez - Exclusive

By Gene Gerrard
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedian and actor George Lopez isn't just a big name in entertainment, he's also a successful restauranteur, having launched George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen in 2017 and George Lopez's Brewing Company in 2019 (via PR Newswire). Most recently, Lopez introduced George Lopez Tacos, a unique delivery-only taqueria with over 80 locations that cook up what the company website refers to as "badass tacos," delivering them hot and fresh to your front door in minutes.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Tortillas#Taco Day#Food Drink#Chingon Kitchen#Brewing Company#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

George Lopez Tacos Restaurant Tastes Just Like Grandma's Cooking

Anyone who's watched George Edward Lopez do stand-up comedy or act knows how hilarious he is. Lopez has long been an iconic figure in the world of comedy, along being one of the first Latinos to star in a TV comedy series. Lopez has now moved into the restaurant business, opening a new restaurant called George Lopez Tacos, and we can't wait to try it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Inspired George Lopez To Get Into The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, comedian-actor-entrepreneur George Lopez talked about his new venture, delivery-only taqueria George Lopez Tacos. We were fascinated by how Lopez pivoted to the restaurant business, an unusual move for such a long-established entertainment professional. In 2017, Lopez opened Chingon Kitchen, a casual but stylish Mexican restaurant, and two years later, he got into the artisan beer business with his George Lopez Brewing Co. (via PR Newswire).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

George Lopez Tells Us Everything About George Lopez Tacos - Exclusive Interview

George Lopez is, without doubt, a major-league multi-hyphenate: comedian, television and film actor, talk show host, author, and restauranteur. For his latest culinary venture, Lopez has partnered with Nextbite — the leader in the virtual restaurant industry — for George Lopez Tacos, a delivery-only taqueria for Lopez's "bad-ass" street tacos. The unique aspect of Lopez's tacos is that everything is prepared fresh at one of the 80-plus restaurants that are part of the Nextbite network, carefully packaged, and delivered hot to your door by Grubhub, DoorDash, or other delivery-app services.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Makes George Lopez Tacos Better Than Other Tacos? - Exclusive

Earlier this month, actor, comedian, and talk show host George Lopez launched his delivery-only taqueria, George Lopez Tacos. Partnering with Nextbite, the leader in virtual restaurants, George Lopez Tacos has over 80 locations making and delivering his "badass" tacos. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lopez told us why his tacos are a cut above the rest.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart Says These 5 Toppings Make The Perfect Hot Dog

Hot dogs are a classic American food no matter if you enjoy them from stands year round or you love to grill them up during the summer months. Even if you aren't a huge fan of hot dogs, you've likely heard about the warring differences between a New York style hot dog and a Chicago hot dog. Though the base can vary slightly between a grilled frank and a grilled sausage, it really all comes down to an argument over the toppings.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Pizzas Were So Short-Lived

Have you ever been in the middle of munching on a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNugget meal from McDonald's and wished you had a slice of pizza to go along with it? No need to take your brilliant idea to the suggestion box the next time you hit up the fast-food joint, as they've already made an attempt at serving up a hot and cheesy pie. Spoiler alert — it didn't exactly go well.
RecipesTODAY.com

'This is not pegao': Gordon Ramsay gets scorched for his 'Puerto Rican crispy rice dish'

Chef Gordon Ramsay made a name for himself as a man of exacting standards who demands nothing less than perfection from the cooks in his kitchens, but it was a video of his own cooking this week that drew scathing critiques on Twitter for his take on Puerto Rican pegao rice. Though some viewers seemed pleased he was bringing attention to the island, others were disappointed by his approach.
RestaurantsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Eat more than just hot dogs and burgers for July 4 when you save $15 at Goldbelly

Now that people are actually starting to gather again, you can expect this to be a big Independence Day. Don't let your party be a boring one with lame hot dogs and burgers – instead, you can browse Goldbelly's selection of July Fourth meats, desserts, and appetizers to make your party the tastiest one in years. If you've never ordered from Goldbelly before, you're in for a deal: You can save $15 off your first order of $50 or more when you use promo code GETINMYBELLY at checkout.
RestaurantsThrillist

McDonald's Has a $9 Birthday Cake on Its Secret Menu

Some days, you open TikTok to escape your responsibilities and laugh for a little while. Other days, you go there to learn something new. Maybe it's a recipe for Oreo sushi. Or maybe it's a fun new fact about the McDonald's secret menu, like the $9 sheet cakes Ronald McDonald and the rest of his crew have been keeping on the DL for some time now.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why People Think Chick-Fil-A Got Rid Of Its Carrot Raisin Salad

We have to admit: When Chick-fil-A does something right, they absolutely master it. Case in point — during its first year on the restaurant's menu, the mac & cheese grew to become one of the chain's most popular items (via the official website). Meanwhile, the chicken nuggets — which debuted in 1982, more than 30 years after first restaurant opened — have maintained their status as a fan favorite for a good number of years.