Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Transgender medicine - what care looks like, who seeks it out and what's still unknown: 3 essential reads

By Daniel Merino
Stamford Advocate
 10 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Transgender people continue to be the focus of political culture wars in the U.S. In the spring of 2021, lawmakers in many states sought to limit or ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. The laws proposed – and in some cases passed – were written to have a direct effect on transgender people’s ability to access physical and mental health care.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Gender#Transgender Health Care#Boston Medical Center#Michigan State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Society
Related
Societyatlantanews.net

What's behind the rising profile of transgender kids? 3 essential reads

Why are trans youth more visible these days? Is it due to more widespread acceptance, or more media coverage? Just how many trans kids are there?. There seem to be few clear-cut answers. But after talking with a number of scholars who study transgender youth - and editing articles written by them - I learned that the history of trans kids and some ongoing research can shed some light on how the U.S. got to this moment.
Mental Healthgoodmorningamerica.com

What it's really like as a transgender person to get medical care

When Alex Freeman, 22, a member of the transgender community, seeks medical care, he immediately braces himself for confusion, questioning or potentially life-endangering mistakes. While undergoing top surgery two years ago, Freeman, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, said he was misidentified as a cisgender man, even though he was in...
Mental Healthmynewsla.com

UCLA: 61% of Suicide Attempts Among LGBQ People Tied to Realization

More than 60% of suicide attempts among LGBQ people happen within five years of realizing their sexual minority identity, according to a study released Friday by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law. The report examined a representative sample of LGBQ people in the United States from three age groups —...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care

COVID-19 has put the American health care system's deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic's public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19. But Black and Latino people also died at higher rates than whites from non-COVID-19 causes in 2020, underscoring the harm of delays in medical care generally.
POTUSPOLITICO

This HHS doctor uses Yoda to battle anti-trans hate

What up Recast family! Let us be the first to wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July. We’ve come a long way since the last Independence Day. Here’s to making it through to 2021. Dr. Rachel Levine knows confronting biases or fears of LGBTQ+ issues is new for...
Societyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Beyond a flag. Learn about the benefits of LGBTQ + labor inclusion practices

More and more companies understand the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusive, equitable and diverse workspaces for the LGBTQ + community, beyond joining a monthly celebration. In Mexico, being a member of the LGBTQ + community continues to represent an obstacle to accessing a job. According to the Survey...
HealthMedicalXpress

Medical journal articles written by women are cited less than those written by men

While are entering the field of academic medicine than ever before, they are less likely to be recognized as experts and leaders; they are less likely to receive prestigious awards, be promoted to full professorships, hold leadership roles, or author original research or commentaries in major journals. What's more, articles published by women in high-impact medical journals also have fewer citations than those written by men, especially when women are primary and senior authors, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, published today in JAMA Network Open.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Tackling Barriers to Mental Health Care in Minority Communities

Historically, mental health has been overlooked in many ethnic and racial minority groups. Although cases of mental illness tend to be equal or less than for white counterparts, minorities are less likely to seek care, which increases the risk for developing more serious, life-threatening issues over time. July, also known as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, serves as a time to recognize and address the challenges certain communities face in regard to managing their mental health.
Educationwvik.org

What Will Return to In-Person Learning Look Like ?

Thursday afternoon, the board of education will discuss what the return to normal classes might look like. Superintendent Jay Morrow says their new school year begins in about five weeks, and he's trying to be patient, waiting for guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Basically we need guidance...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What does a seizure look like?

While many epileptic seizures involve shaking or twitching in a person who does not seem responsive, there are many different types of seizures. They all look different. The way a seizure appears depends on the areas and amount of the brain involved. The most common types of seizures, and what...
Mental HealthMichigan Daily

Navigating mental health resources on campus

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A 2018 report from the American College Health Association found that over 40% of U.S. college students had “felt so depressed they had difficulty functioning.” A Reuters Health report found that suicidal thinking, self-harm and extreme depression more than doubled between 2007 and 2018.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthywomen.org

What It’s Like to Care for a Child With Severe Eczema

When our daughter Tilly was 5 months old, my husband and I noticed a rash on her face and neck. She was obviously itchy and pretty cranky about it, so we took her to her pediatrician. After a long process that involved changing everything from detergents to my diet (because I was breastfeeding), as well as a trip to a dermatologist, we were referred to an allergist.
EducationPosted by
Missouri Independent

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states. […] The post CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Shingles Looks Like

Shingles is an outbreak of a rash or blisters on the skin caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox—the varicella-zoster virus. However, the two conditions are distinctly different. Chickenpox is the primary infection from the varicella-zoster virus. It produces an uncomfortable, itchy rash, with symptoms such as fever, headache,...
HealthUS News and World Report

New Insights Into How Eating Disorders Alter the Brain

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Behaviors associated with eating disorders can make real changes to the brain, new research shows. The findings could help explain why these serious disorders are often chronic -- and may also point the way to new treatments. Eating disorders — such as anorexia...